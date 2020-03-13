El Paso Locomotive FC had a terrific first season as an expansion club in the United Soccer League in 2019.
The squad finished sixth in the Western Conference and then won two postseason matches and advanced to the final four of the USL Championship playoffs.
Head coach Mark Lowry spent the offseason fine-tuning his roster, adding depth in the midfield with new players Saeed Robinson, Distel Zola, Fabrice Fokobo and Dylan Mares.
However, the majority of the team from the inaugural season is back again for 2020.
That bodes well for a club that played some of its best soccer at the end of the season once it was healthy. The Locomotive looks to pick up where it left off last November.
Offensively, the Locomotive will rely on Alexy Bosetti, Marios Lomis, Omar Salgado and Aaron Gomez for scoring.
Gomez, who the team received on loan from FC Juárez last May, had an enormous impact near the end of the 2019 season. The 25-year-old scored all eight of his goals in the second half of the season, and he once again returned to the club on loan from FC Juárez.
Salgado started last season slow but he quickly grew into the team’s best set-up man. The El Paso native finished with seven assists and a pair of goals, and he will look to improve on those numbers in 2020. Bosetti played in 28 matches for the Locomotive and he notched a pair of goals and three assists. Lomis, one of the team’s offseason additions, scored seven goals for North Carolina FC last season.
El Paso kicked off its regular season on the road March 6 and played Orange County SC to a scoreless draw.
A Nick Ross goal in the first half was called back due to an offsides ruling. Lomis also had a good scoring opportunity in the second half, but both teams finished with one point.
“I thought we could’ve been better on the ball particularly in their half of the field,” Lowry said. “We turned it over a little bit too much but I think that’s part of the first game of the season, there’s a little bit of nerves there’s rustiness, you know these are things that will easily kind of work themselves out after four or five games, but I thought all in all we deserve the point.”
“We created good chances, they had a couple of good chances, so I thought it was a good game of football,” he said.
The Locomotive were to host its first game of the season on March 14 at Southwest University Park, but the match was temporarily suspended as a precaution over concerns of the coronavirus. The April 4 match against LA Galaxy II was also suspended. Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced later.
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. You can email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.