El Paso sports fans hope that the sixth time is a charm for Tim Hardaway.
The former Miner point guard who starred in the NBA for 13 seasons with his killer crossover, known as the UTEP Two Step, has been nominated for the 2022 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He’s been named a finalist in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017.
From a basketball standpoint, Hardaway’s body of work is worthy of the Hall. He made five NBA All Star teams and five All-NBA teams and was a top point guard during the Isiah Thomas and Magic Johnson era. Hardaway injured his knee after his fourth season in the league. His scoring never matched his first few years at Golden State.
Hardaway was always a dangerous threat on offense, and he enjoyed some of the best seasons of his career with the Miami Heat. He even had an Olympic gold medal as a member of Team USA in 2000. His 15,373 points and 7,095 assists rank 16th all-time in the history of the NBA.
By the time he retired in 2003, Hardaway had crossed off every milestone with one exception: an NBA championship title.
Why hasn’t he been enshrined? It could be because of a radio interview on The Dan LeBatard Show 15 years ago when Hardaway said he would not want to play with a gay teammate.
“I hurt a lot of people’s feelings and it came off the wrong way and it was really bad of me to say that,” Hardaway told Hoops Hype in 2019.
In subsequent years, he volunteered and supported various LGBTQ organizations, but that radio interview may still haunt him.
The Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be announced at 10 a.m. MT April 2 at the NCAA Men’s Final Four.
Hardaway needs to be on 18 of 24 ballots from the Honors Committee, which will vote on this year’s finalists. Enshrinement will be Sept. 9-10 in Springfield.
I hope that the wait is finally over for Hardaway and that he can soon join Nate Archibald, Don Haskins, and the 1966 Texas Western College championship team in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
___
Since 1997, Steve Kaplowitz has hosted “Sportstalk” from 4-7 p.m. weekdays on 600 ESPN El Paso. Email him at skaplowitz@krod.com.
