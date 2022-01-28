Jared Sandberg, a former Major League infielder, has been named the new manager of the El Paso Chihuahuas.
Sandberg was previously part of the Seattle Mariners’ coaching staff, working as field coordinator and bench coach. He also managed in the Tampa Bay Rays’ organization, winning league championships at Short-Season Hudson Valley in 2012 and Triple-A Durham in 2017 and 2018.
He has a 612-522 record in his 10 seasons as a minor league manager. As a player, Sandberg appeared in 196 MLB games with Tampa Bay from 2001-2003.
“Jared’s background and experience as a Major League player and coach brings our team and fans a manager with extraordinary skills,” MountainStar Sports Group President Alan Ledford said in a statement.
Chihuahuas Senior Vice President and General Manager Brad Taylor, who previously worked with Sandberg, said he looks forward to reuniting with him in El Paso.
“Jared and I were together briefly in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 2013,” he said. “It will be exciting to come full circle with him.”
His new coaching staff includes pitching coach Mike McCarthy, hitting coach Jonathan Mathews, bench coach Robby Hammock, athletic trainer Brad LaRosa and strength coach A.J. Russell.
• McCarthy was previously a bullpen coach and pitching coach for the Minnesota Twins, reaching Triple-A St. Paul. He pitched for the Boston Red Sox from 2011-16.
• Mathews was previously a hitting coach for High-A Fort Wayne and spent the 2017 season as San Diego outfield coach. He previously managed and coached in the Twins and Arizona Diamondbacks, and played for the Colorado Rockies in 1994.
• Hammock previously served as the Diamondbacks’ quality control and catching coach, managed Diamondbacks minor league affiliates and played six years in the major leagues with Arizona. He spent parts of 2000-02 seasons with the Double-A El Paso Diablos.
• LaRosa is entering his first season as an athletic trainer in the Padres’ organization and Russell is entering his 11th season as the strength coach for the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate.
Sandberg takes over for Edwin Rodriguez, who stepped down in August after 42 years in professional baseball. Rodriguez, the first Puerto Rican born manager in Major League Baseball history, managed the Tampa Bay Rays, Florida Marlins, Cleveland Indians and San Diego Padres before coming to El Paso.
Pitching coach Eric Junge served as manager for the remainder of the 2021 season.
The Chihuahuas will open the season on the road April 5 at Round Rock. The home opener at Southwest University Park is set for April 12 against Oklahoma City. This marks the team’s ninth season.
