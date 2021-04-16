Live boxing returns to El Paso this spring with two main events – a heavyweight and middleweight title – on the line at the Don Haskins Center April 23.
Heavyweight Arslanbek “Lion” Makhmudov (11-0, 11 KOs) will make his U.S. debut against Nagy “Dominican Dynamite” Aguilera (21-10, 14 KOs) for the North American Boxing Federation title.
“Arslanbek Makhmudov is perhaps the most dangerous fighter in the heavyweight division,” Oscar De La Hoya, chairman and CEO of Golden Boy, said in a statement.
“We are very proud to be working with our partners at Eye of The Tiger Management as we enter a new phase in Makhmudov’s career, one which will see him become a world champion and dominate the biggest names of this weight class.”
The 10-round fight is a comain event on the undercard of the Jaime Munguia vs. D’Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard middleweight fight. That will be a 12-round fight for the WBO Intercontinental Middleweight Title, presented by Golden Boy in association with Zanfer Promotions.
Among others on the card are:
• Ibeth “La Roca” Zamora (32-6, 12 KOs) of San Cristobal, Mexico will defend her WBC flyweight world championship against Olympic bronze medalist Marlen Esparza (9-1, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas, in a 10-round fight.
• Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (14-0-1, 9 KOs) of Las Vegas will put his undefeated record on the line against James Bacon (26-4, 17 KOs) of Cebu City, Philippines, in a 10-round welterweight clash.
• Irish prospect Aaron “Silencer” McKenna (11-0, 7 KOs) will fight in an eight-round middleweight clash against Carlos Ortiz (12-5, 12 KOs) of Torreon, Mexico.
Organizers said the event will be held under COVID-19 safety protocols and with a reduced event capacity below 40%.
