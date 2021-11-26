The Miners are hoping that a change of venue, along with better rebounding, will lead to a win when they take on the NMSU Aggies in the Battle of I-10 – Part II.
In a Nov. 13 game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated (Aggies led by 19 with 6:20 left), NMSU controlled things from start to finish in a 77-71 victory over the Miners in Las Cruces in the first Battle of I-10 matchup.
UTEP is hoping to return the favor when they host the Aggies at the Don Haskins Center at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
And just like at the Pan American Center, it won’t be easy.
“The Aggies have a lot of very good players who are very well coached,” said UTEP head coach Joe Golding. “They’ve been in the program for a long time, they understand the system, they are just a tough veteran team.”
In their first matchup, the Aggies outrebounded the Miners 39-29, including pulling down 11 offensive boards that led to 12 second-chance points.
“Plain and simple, we have to rebound the basketball. We got beat on the glass at their place and we have to turn that around,” Golding explained.
“The biggest weakness we have right now is consistency, I think we understand what we need to do, it’s just developing the discipline to do it over and over again,” he added. “In the first game we turned NMSU over 11 times in the first half. In the second, we didn’t turn them over and we let them drive to the basketball and we got beat on the glass, so we need to be more consistent.”
Golding isn’t the only one who sees rebounding as the key.
“They’re [NMSU] a very physical team and have a lot of experience, we’re going to have to grow up quickly and match their physicality with some toughness of our own,” said Tydus Verhoeven, who is second on the team in rebounding, averaging over five per game.
“We got outrebounded by 10 in our first matchup and that’s something I take very personally. Rebounding is what I hang my hat on, so I’ve got to do a better job this time around.”
Both teams won three of their first four games.
NMSU is led by Teddy Allen and Sir’Jabari Rice, who are averaging over 15 and 12 points respectively.
The Aggies have four players who are averaging at least five rebounds per game, Allen, Will McNair, Johnny McCants and Donnie Tillman.
The Miners are led in scoring by the guard tandem of Souley Boum (20 points) and Jamal Bieniemy (17).
“It’s always fun playing against the Aggies,” said Boum. “You know they’re going to bring everything they’ve got and it forces us to do the same. There’s no reason for us to believe that we can’t win this game. We just have to be stronger physically and mentally.”
Bieniemy, the team’s point guard, feels a win over the Aggies could be an indicator of things to come.
“Emotions will be running high and just having a full house at the Haskins Center will mean a lot to us,” he said. “We have to stay solid defensively and make shots and do that for 40 minutes. This is a big test for us, they’re a great team and if we can pull this off it’ll set a tone for the rest of the season.”
More than 8,000 fans filled the Pan American Center in their first meeting. The Miners are hoping for the same kind of fan support this Friday.
“That kind of environment is what college basketball is all about, they had a great crowd and we’re expecting the same thing, if not bigger and louder,” said Verhoeven. “We didn’t get the results we wanted in Las Cruces, but we want the Miner faithful to show up so that we can show them what we can do on our court.”
“The crowd at the Don is something that I’m passionate about,” said Golding. “I think we have the best fans in the country. That place used to be one of the toughest places to play in the country and we’re trying to get it back to that. Our fan base will play a big part in the game.”
Big crowd or not, the 221st meeting in the basketball Battle of I-10 will mean a little more to both teams.
“Every game is important,” said Verhoeven, “But In rivalry games like this one, the lights are a little brighter, the crowd is a little louder, and the adrenaline is running a little deeper.
“It’s the best part of college basketball.”
