The basketball world lost one of its all-time greats when Kobe Bryant and eight other people were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26.
He was traveling to watch his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, play in a basketball game at his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. Gianna also died in the crash.
Former UTEP Miner Greg Foster, who spent 13 seasons with the NBA under nine teams, was a teammate of Bryant’s with the Lakers for one season. In 2000-01, Foster was signed to back-up Shaquille O’Neal – and that team defeated the Philadelphia 76ers to win the NBA Championship.
“I’ll just remember him as a throwback, ferocious competitor and the numbers and championships obviously speak for themselves,” said Foster, now an assistant coach with the Atlanta Hawks. “The thing that I will remember about him most is just watching him grow as a man and seeing him mature as a basketball player and a person.”
Foster added that Bryant never lacked drive or determination.
“I got a chance to see him change from a young basketball player to a superstar, but the confidence he had even at 17, 18 years old was just crazy to me. We had some epic battles when I was with Utah against LA in the playoffs. By the time I had gotten to LA, he had changed quite a bit. He was a superstar and Phil Jackson was now the coach and they had just won one championship. We came in and I was fortunate enough to be part of the team that won another,” Foster said.
“We had some great times, but he was still relatively young in terms of his career. But going from foe to teammate was funny and interesting, all in the same breath,” he added. “I remember the first day when I walked into the Lakers locker room, and he told me how much he hated me when I had a Jazz uniform on. By the end of that year, we became very close friends and he was a great teammate and competitor.”
UTEP men’s basketball head coach Rodney Terry never met Bryant, but was influenced by the Lakers legend.
“We lost a giant but not just as a basketball player but with the impact he was still going to make with young people and people in general,” Terry said. “The best was yet to come with Kobe Bryant. He was such an intelligent, articulate guy; his second chapter was going to be as great as his first chapter. He was going to have a much bigger impact on this world outside of basketball.”
Bryant is expected to be immortalized in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame later this year.