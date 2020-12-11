I have lived to see a man walk on the moon. I have lived to see a black person elected president. But I still find unimaginable that Texas Western College could win a national basketball championship. But it happened! The Miners beat no less than University of Kentucky, 72-65.
Searching past columns I found one that describes what happened in our city after the win. I hope you enjoy the following as much I did writing it:
“IT SEEMS like the entire city of El Paso went crazy. Citizens ran out of their homes and into their cars and drove around shouting ‘We won, we won’ and ‘we’re No. 1, we’re No. 1.’ Some sat on top of their cars or halfway out the window.
“It was sheer bedlam downtown. The San Jacinto Plaza area was crammed with people who didn’t even know each other hugging and, in some cases, weeping with joy. At the school, students, friends and relatives started bonfires.
“Some of the bonfires were so big the fire department came out and tried to put them out but students drove their cars over the hoses in some instances to try to stop the water. The police were called but they kept their distance although they did help with the hoses.
“When the Miners returned to El Paso they were greeted by thousands of cheering El Pasoans (Police estimated the crowd at 10,000) at the airport and a motorcade was formed to take the champions to the campus. They were cheered by thousands more as the motorcade wound its way.
“The celebration continued throughout the day and night. I’d never seen anything like that before and I’ll cherish the memory forever.
“AMAZINGLY, nine of the 12 Texas Western players that year graduated. That’s a .750 percentage. Only 10 of Kentucky’s 14 players graduated. That’s a .714 percentage. So Texas Western had a better graduation rate than Kentucky.
“The Michener book was simply wrong. The Texas Western players were all good young men who went on to become solid citizens with good jobs.
“Some became teachers, some coaches, others businessmen, one a detective and one even a Hollywood producer.
“A group of El Pasoans were so incensed with Michener that they threatened to sue him on Coach Don Haskins’ behalf. Haskins stopped them but he later regretted it.
“There was still so much racism in the country in the 1960s that many nasty, untrue articles about the Miners appeared in publications.
“The players were called ‘outlaws’ in some cases and one article even charged that the players’ wives were used as maids by El Pasoans. None of the players was married!!!”
ON A PERSONAL note, I added that the victory not only changed El Paso but the whole country.
Suddenly, we in El Paso were somebody. We were national champions. Our city, and our college, began to grow by leaps and bounds.
As for the country, the game proved that, indeed, an all-black team could beat an all-white team. Other colleges in the South, even Kentucky, began to recruit black athletes.
TRIVIA QUESTION: Which player beat Ivan Lendl with an underhanded serve? Answer at end of column.
HOW SAD. The Sun Bowl will not be played this year for the first time ever.
The Sun Bowl was born in 1935. It’s been a stable all this year. A little history follows on how it came about:
“The Sun Bowl football game began on Thursday, Oct. 18, 1934, when a meeting of local Kiwanis Club officers and directors forever changed El Paso’s history. ... the group discussed means of raising money for the city’s Under-Privileged Child Fund. To generate revenue for the cause, Kiwanis Club Director Brice Schuller suggested a New Year’s Day football match-up between an El Paso all-city high school team and a worthy opponent. It happened.”
TRIVIA ANSWER: Michael Chang.
