UTEP: Addressing Nursing Shortage, Cancer, TB

As a Hispanic-serving institution among the top 5% of research universities in the nation, the University of Texas at El Paso places a special focus on addressing major health issues that confront the U.S.-Mexico border region.
UTEP boasts well over $100 million in annual expenditures for research and recently completed the 150,000-square-foot Interdisciplinary Research Building.
Along with the Border Biomedical Research Center, the new facility helps consolidate the university’s position as a leader in research on Hispanic health disparities, with direct implications for improving the health of the community.
A few of UTEP’s recent notable health projects include:
$6.1M for cancer research, detection
UTEP is leading new research into Hispanic cancer disparities and early cancer detection with $6.1 million in funding from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.
CPRIT awarded Marc B. Cox, Ph.D., department chair of pharmaceutical sciences and professor of biological sciences, a Texas Regional Excellence in Cancer Award for nearly $5.9 million to advance Hispanic cancer health disparities research. This grant will fund five faculty members a year for five years to investigate cancer in Hispanics of Mexican origin in the Paso del Norte region, including southern New Mexico and Juárez, Mexico.
Additionally, Xiujun James Li, Ph.D., associate professor of chemistry, received nearly $250,000 to develop early cancer diagnosis methods for ovarian cancer, which is the fifth leading cause of cancer deaths among women.
Researcher fights TB with $1.5M NIH grant
Sangeeta Tiwari, Ph.D., assistant professor of biological sciences, is working to help improve the efficacy of treatments against tuberculosis through a $1.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health.
A disease caused by a pathogen known as Mycobacterium tuberculosis, TB remains a significant global health issue.
The emergence of drug-resistant strains of Mtb and long, tedious treatment therapies make TB one of the world’s deadliest diseases: In 2019, 1.4 million people died from TB, according to the World Health Organization.
Tiwari is seeking to reduce the treatment time for TB by identifying new molecular drug targets of Mtb. Such discoveries could lead to the development of unique therapeutic strategies to fight drug-resistant Mtb, including highly drug-resistant TB (XDR TB).
Due to the slow-growing nature of Mtb, the treatment requires many months to eradicate the active organism. If the patient is noncompliant or has other complications, drug-resistant strains can develop and spread to others.
New neonatal nurse practitioner concentration
UTEP is offering the only neonatal concentration and postgraduate certificate for nurse practitioners in West Texas and New Mexico. The Neonatal Nurse Practitioner concentration in the Master of Science in Nursing program started in the spring 2022 semester and will address the critical shortage of neonatal nurse practitioners in the region.
The two-year concentration will prepare advanced practice nurses to deliver high-quality care in neonatal intensive care units. NNPs provide specialized care for premature, sick and medically complex newborns, infants and children up to age 2. They perform assessments and diagnosis, and provide treatment in hospitals, neonatal transport services and delivery rooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.