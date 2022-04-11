Two years in, more than 971K in U.S. die of COVID-19

March 2022 marked the second anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus a pandemic.
Since then, more than 6 million COVID-19-related deaths have been reported worldwide – including more than 971,000 in the U.S. and more than 3,700 in El Paso, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services as of late March.
With COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations plummeting in the third year of the pandemic, the world is cautiously returning to normal.
But health care experts continue to advocate for vaccinations and precautions as the potential for variants and other unknowns remains.
El Paso Inc. spoke to Dr. Ogechika Alozie, an infectious disease specialist in El Paso, about what’s happening with vaccines for kids, anti-viral pills, long-term effects and the toll of the pandemic.
Q: When will vaccines be available for kids 5 & younger?
The vaccination of kids has been controversial and contentious. I think there have been some data errors both by Pfizer and the Centers for Disease Control.
But the expectation is that sometime this summer they will become available.
I think what’s going to be potentially contentious is just how many people are going to take them. I think that some of the delays in getting the vaccine in line and with how the data was approached are probably going to reduce the parental acceptance of the vaccine.
But if you look across this pandemic, almost 80% of all fatalities have been in people above the age of 65 or 75, and so kids bear a lot less of the burden.
And, if you look at people from the ages of 5 to 11, only 25% of that population has been vaccinated.
So I think parents have already voted on what they think of the vaccine. So is it important to get a vaccine for that population if parents don’t want to use it? Absolutely. Is that going to change anything in a global sense? Unlikely.
Q. When will we have antiviral pills?
We have a couple that are on the market already.We have one called Paxlovid and one that that’s called Molnupiravir. Both of them are in short supply.
When people think about what we’re going to do into the future, one of the most important conversations is as this disease changes from one that’s rampant in a non-immune population to one that has less spread in an immune population.
What’s really going to be important is for people being able to test when they’re sick and test quickly and then call their physician or clinician to get a prescription for one of these oral antivirals within the first five days.
The fact that at least one of them is able to reduce the risk by 90% is huge because you can look forward to protecting people.
Q: Are we seeing long-term COVID effects?
It’s hard to tell what percentage of people are affected bylong COVID. There’s a host of studies. Some say 10%. Some say up to 40%. I think we’re just too early in all this. We’re going to be learning about COVID for years and probably decades to come. The story’s not closed on this.
Q: What about the long-haul effects among those who’ve had omicron?
That’s the long COVID, and it’s hard to tell. We know there’s a number of people who get post-viral syndrome with any disease involving a virus.
However, we don’t infect 100 million people with that virus at any given point.
Q: What’s next for COVID variants?
Right now, it seems omicron is the prevailing variant across the nation. I do believe we’ll have a quiescent spring and summer and hopefully, we’ll have time to build up our resources and our defenses into the fall in case any of these things come back.
Q: How many lives do you think the variants will claim in this country?
We’ll probably pass 1 million soon.
Here’s what I think needs to be put out there: Any death that happened after the fall of 2021 in an unvaccinated person was an unnecessary death.
We had tools and the ability, and if they died of misinformation, that’s just unfortunate. It’s estimated that anywhere from 300,000 to 400,000 of those deaths happened after we had widespread ability of vaccines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.