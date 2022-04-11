TTUHSC El Paso: Prevention programs, clinical services transform our health

Prevention programs, advanced clinical services and disparity-based research at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso play a pivotal role in transforming health care in the Borderplex. Research is key to the university’s mission of meeting health care challenges through prevention programs and community education, while specialized services ensure residents of this region never have to leave home to receive world-class patient care.
Cancer prevention beyond the border
Two TTUHSC El Paso programs have saved countless lives in West Texas through cancer screening in uninsured or underinsured residents.
Since 2011, over 32,500 patients from El Paso and West Texas have enrolled in the Southwest Coalition for Colorectal Cancer Screening and the Breast Cancer Education, Screening and Navigation programs. TTUHSC El Paso has reached over 30,000 people through educational outreach, while providing 9,000 screenings, leading to the discovery of 39 breast cancer cases and 30 colorectal cancers.
Both programs are funded by the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, which recently renewed its funding for a total of $5 million.
BEST helps residents from El Paso to Pecos County, while SuCCCeS reaches into the panhandle to Floyd County. Together, they cover 37 West Texas counties, many of which lack specialists.
TTP El Paso Addiction Clinic
TTP El Paso has opened an addiction clinic addressing mental health and substance use disorders in the region. The clinic is the only of its kind in the county, with a provider, Fabrizzio Delgado, M.D., who is an addiction psychiatrist certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. Dr. Delgado is one of two physicians in El Paso certified by the ABPN in addiction psychiatry, with others as far as Amarillo and Albuquerque.
Adults have experienced an increase in mental health issues, further exasperated by the COVID-19 pandemic; a co-occurrence of mental health disorders is substance abuse, which 17 million Americans experienced in 2020.
The clinic treats substance use disorders as medical conditions, reducing the stigma about addiction and providing clinical care for residents needing help. The clinic serves patients 18 and older from West Texas, El Paso County and Doña Ana County.
World-class patient care at home
TTP El Paso and TTUHSC El Paso focus on recruiting world-class talent to the Borderland who mentor future generations, and provide specialized health care services here at home.
Shawn Diamond, M.D., is a TTP El Paso plastic surgeon specializing in hand and microvascular surgery. As director of TTP El Paso’s Limb Restoration Program, his focus on children with traumatic injuries and congenital deformities of the hand ensures youngsters and their families can avoid costly trips outside the area for necessary procedures.
Dr. Diamond has worked with other founding physicians in the area to establish the first and only multispecialty pediatric brachial plexus program in the Southwest at El Paso Children’s Hospital. Already, he’s worked with surgical teams to make a difference in the lives of local children whose physical function has greatly improved thanks to specialty surgery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.