Imagine going from one doctor to the next without having to worry about where you left your referral, lab scans or test results – or whether one provider faxed or emailed them for you ahead of your appointment.
That’s exactly what PHIX, formerly known as the Paso del Norte Health Information Exchange, has been working to do for more than a decade.
Founded in 2010, the nonprofit collaborative of major health care leaders in El Paso works to facilitate clinical data sharing among providers using health information exchange technology.
“Our overall goal is to get the right data at the right time to the right heath care professional,” PHIX Executive Director Emily Hartmann said. “We’re creating an electronic community health record for patients.”
Through PHIX’s data exchange network, hospitals, clinics, laboratories, imaging centers and other partners can share diagnoses, laboratory results, radiology reports, clinical and consult notes and much more.
The Hospitals of Providence, for example, essentially eliminated the need to fax records to the El Paso Veterans Adminstration and instead uses the PHIX system, the nonprofit reports.
The technology can be especially crucial in emergency situations where patients who receive radiology – a cat scan, for example – are transferred to a trauma surgeon or other specialists.
All the pertinent medical records and scans are in the doctor’s hands even before the patient arrives.
The nonprofit started sharing patients’ health care data with network exchange partners in 2016, but “COVID accelerated that and allowed us to leverage the resource,” Hartmann said.
PHIX built and released a tool that allowed authorized health providers to access a patient’s COVID-19 results and tests digitally and share that information with city epidemiologists and the network of clinics and partners.
The tool was created in partnership with Currey Adkins, an information technology firm based in El Paso. PHIX has more than 1 million COVID-19 results in its database.
At the height of the pandemic, the tool was key to quickly and efficiently transfer patients who didn’t require critical care out of hospitals and into the city’s alternative care site, freeing up hospital beds for more critically ill patients. Lab tests and other medical records were input into the system and accessed electronically without the need for paper copies.
Hartmann says the system is constantly being improved as more partners join the network.
“We’ve grown a lot throughout that period because COVID has highlighted the importance of sharing clinical data,” she said. “If there is a future crisis, we’ll be well positioned for that. We hope we don’t have one, of course, but certainly this has been a great resource.”
See also: Early coronavirus response relied on fax machines: How one El Paso nonprofit created a solution.
The data is secure and only accessible by health care partners in the network, Hartmann added. Patients can opt not to have their data in the system; and can also opt in through their doctor.
Data exchange partners include the city’s Department of Public Health, public hospitals like University Medical Center of El Paso and El Paso Children’s Hospital, major private hospital systems such as The Hospitals of Providence, Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center, clinics like Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe and Centro San Vicente, Department of Defense facilities including the Veterans Administration and William Beaumont Army Medical Center – and a slew of other providers including imaging centers, laboratories and post acute care centers.
Moving forward, Hartmann said PHIX will continue to grow its footprint by engaging more partners, including expanding into Southern New Mexico and West Texas further down the line. PHIX also hopes to grow by creating custom programming to better leverage data infrastructure to help fill gaps in the delivery of health care.
Information: PHIXnetwork.org.
