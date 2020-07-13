What happens when a pandemic brings in-person visits with your doctor to a grinding halt?
While the world grappled with managing COVID-19, millions found routine appointments – for vaccines, pap smears, mammograms, colonoscopies or other chronic disease management – deferred or canceled.
Now, as states begin to reopen, many are wondering when they can safely return to their doctor’s office. This is especially important as it pertains to childhood vaccinations, as vaccination rates declined across the U.S. throughout this first surge of the pandemic.
It’s clear that the coronavirus is here to stay, at least for a while. Epidemiologists predict another surge this fall, with more over the next two years. But during that time, people will still need to see their doctors for preventive care.
As physicians specializing in family medicine, we can offer some suggestions to make that safer.
Optimize use of technology. Telehealth – meeting up with your doctor via telephone or online – obviously eliminates the risk for COVID exposure and transmission.
But telehealth won’t work unless patients have the tools to optimize these visits.
First, everyone must have affordable access to internet with video capabilities. Next, we must guarantee first dollar insurance coverage for scales, glucometers, and home blood pressure monitors; this means insurance companies pay for these devices without patients first meeting a deductible.
Create a safe in-clinic experience. Because of limited COVID-19 testing in the U.S., as well as the limited accuracy of those tests, it is not possible to truly know who has COVID-19 and who does not. Fortunately, patients and staff can still be protected from exposure while delivering high-quality care.
Primary care physicians may want to consider the following:
Continue rigorous infection control. Physicians have focused on hand-washing and proper cleaning of exam rooms and equipment for decades.
Screen and triage. Consider combining in-person and telehealth visits. In-person visits may include well-child exams, pap smears, mammograms, colonoscopies or other cancer screenings; the remainder of the visit would be conducted via telehealth. Or should a patient be sick with a cold or virus, providers may manage symptoms via telehealth to limit exposure to others.
Manage patient volume and flow carefully. Maintaining physical distancing remains crucial. This means limiting the number of patients in the waiting room, reducing the number of visitors who accompany patients and streamlining how visits are conducted to reduce touch points.
Protect the vulnerable. The oldest and sickest patients, along with those whose immune systems are suppressed, should generally be scheduled early in the morning. That’s when waiting and exam rooms are the cleanest and with the least risk for COVID-19 exposure.
Patients will want to remember:
Be flexible. New technology, like telehealth, can be unsettling. Try a videoconferencing visit to see if this helps with feeling “seen.” Register for the clinical practice portal.
Be proactive. If you are due for vaccines, cancer screenings or chronic disease management, call your doctor to inquire if an in-person or telehealth visit is indicated.
Help keep the clinical space safe. If you have a fever or feel ill, notify your doctor beforehand. Be cooperative with the temperature check and screenings, and wear a mask or face covering at all times. Dispose of used tissues in proper receptacles, and clean your hands.
___
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license with the Associated Press.
