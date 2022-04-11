On the Spectrum: Autism on the rise

Autism awareness is elevated every spring with April being Autism Month. Experts say the focus should be year-round.
Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, refers to a broad range of conditions defined by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. The signs of autism usually appear by ages 2 or 3.
“Autism is considered a mental health disorder with no known cure,” said Stephanie Montero, an occupational therapist and owner of OT for Tots, which has two El Paso outpatient clinics dedicated to helping children with autism.
“Children as young as 18 months can be diagnosed as being autistic. Some of the signs are difficulties with communication and socialization, as well as establishing repetitive patterns like hand-slapping and lining things up.”
There are three levels of autism: Level one is a high-functional individual who requires mild support. Level two patients have more obvious problems with verbal and social communication. Level three individuals have the same behaviors but to a more extreme degree: They have problems expressing themselves verbally and nonverbally, which can make it hard for them to function in society.
Prevalence on the rise
Tracking the prevalence of autism is complicated because data collection methods differ across sources and geographic regions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states. But there has been a notable increase in the number of children identified as having autism.
The CDC estimates that about 1 in 44 8-year-old children who have autism, based on 2018 data collected from its Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network in 11 communities across the United States. (Texas cities are not included in the network.) That’s a significant increase from the 1 in 88 rate reported from 2008 data.
Experts attribute that primarily to changes in the way people are diagnosed – as well as increased awareness, testing and reporting, Scientific American magazine reports.
It takes a village
When it comes to caring for children with autism, the responsibility doesn’t land on any one person.
“It’s just not the therapist and the child, it’s the entire team, which includes the parents, family members and schoolteachers,” Montero said. “Our goal with these children, because they also may suffer from motor skills and muscular difficulties, comes down to simply improving their quality of life.”
Though the process can be a long and difficult one, it isn’t without its rewards.
“It’s the little victories that mean so much,” said Montero. “Like being able to see a child finally say the word ‘mama’ to a parent, or watching a child hold a pencil for the first time. It’s so empowering and gives me a satisfaction I can’t even put into words.”
