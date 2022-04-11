On the Spectrum: Autism on the rise

About Autism

What is Autism: It is a complex, lifelong developmental condition that typically appears during early childhood and can impact a person’s social skills, communication, relationships and self-regulation.

How early can it be diagnosed: Usually from ages 2-3, sometimes as young as 18 months.

What are some of the signs: Difficulty keeping eye contact, slower than usual communication and interactive skills, repetitive behaviors, lack of showing emotion, not responding when called.

Is autism common? 1 in 44 individuals in the U.S. are autistic, up from the year 2000, when the number was 1 in 150.

Is there a cause or cure: There is no known cause or cure.

Are there any medical tests? No, autism cannot be detected through a blood test or any screening.

Information:

Autism National Helpline: 800-328-8476

Autism Society of El Paso: 915-772-9100

autismsocietyep.org; or @epcautismsociety on Facebook