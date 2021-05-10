With his sunny disposition, the Amigo Man has been a perfect representative of the Sun City for nearly 50 years.
Amigo, which means “friend” in Spanish, is a smiling yellow sun who wears a giant blue sombrero and red cowboy boots.
But he didn’t quite start out that way.
The Amigo Man was originally a cartoon rendering of a sun – with a sombrero and boots but no body – created in the mid-1970s. Yup, the original Amigo Man had no arms or torso.
According to the El Paso Times, he also didn’t have a name at first.
The cartoon character was part of a “Rise and Shine in El Paso” campaign by the city’s then-Convention and Visitors Bureau that “asked El Pasoans to share their pride for their hometown by inviting others to plan their next convention or meeting for ‘sun-sational’ El Paso,” according to the story by Times’ librarian Trish Long.
He was the idea of Eugene Strahan, the city’s tourism director at the time, and drawn by artist Clive Cochran.
The name Amigo Man first showed up in newspaper reports in June 1976 when several El Pasoans were taking a poster of the character to the International Airstream Rally in Louisville, Kentucky, according to the Times report.
The Amigo Man evolved over the years, but not before several other mascots and logo themes tried to force him into retirement. At one time, a lizard wearing sunglasses was proposed to replace the Amigo Man. A design featuring the sun, the Franklin Mountains and a yucca by renowned El Paso artist José Cisneros was also a proposed replacement.
Neither had the appeal of the Amigo Man and El Pasoans who rallied behind their yellow friend.
El Paso Kid’s Inc. recently talked to the Amigo Man about his job, his life, and his message to kids in the borderland.
Q: You’ve been an ambassador for El Paso since 1976. What are your duties and responsibilities?
Being an ambassador to El Paso means sharing the love for my city with everyone I meet. I have traveled to places like Austin and Denver to let people know El Paso is an amazing city and we are waiting to greet them with open arms. I also try my best to be at El Paso’s events to take photos with my amigos.
Q: How did you get your “Amigo Man” name and what significance does it carry for you?
Amigo is Spanish for friend, and it’s fitting because El Paso is known for being a friendly city.
Q: We love your sombrero. Can you tell us about your iconic outfit and what it represents?
My attire is a mixture of the culture in El Paso – it has Texan and Mexican influences fused into one. My sombrero is a mariachi sombrero, my boots are cowboy boots, which are inherently Texan – but also so El Pasoan as we are the boot-making capital of the world!
Q: What are some of your favorite El Paso events?
It would be unfair to pick just one event because I love all the family friendly events in El Paso – especially Downtown. Chalk the Block, WinterFest, Neon Desert, Alfresco! Fridays and so many more! I also love the El Paso Public Library’s event, Día de los Ninos / Día de los Libros, which is coming up!
Q: What do you most admire: Sunsets or sunrises? The moon or the stars?
I am forever a fan of El Paso’s skies. Both sunrises and sunsets are beautiful and hard to beat. I also love how the moon and stars shine over our city and light up our night skies.
Q: What’s your secret talent?
I have been in two places at once.
Q. What message do you have for the youth of the Sun City, especially given the turbulations of the past two years?
There is a quote by Oprah Winfrey that says, “As the Sun peaks over the mountain, it’s a new day on our miraculous planet. Reason alone for celebration.”
My message for El Paso’s youth is to celebrate every day you are alive. Even when things get tough, find one thing that you can celebrate and keep going!
