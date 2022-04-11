Here’s the latest in medical news from health care groups across the borderland:
EL PASO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Silver Level Healthy Award
The city’s Department of Public Health received the Silver Level Healthy Community Award from the Texas Department of State Health Services for reducing the risk factors of chronic disease and promoting healthy lifestyles – an achievement accomplished with various community partners.
Live Active, Be Well
The city’s Live Active El Paso initiative and the Be Well Program recently began offering a free comprehensive and holistic health coaching program.
The program teaches participants how to read nutrition labels, provides tips on healthy options to choose while grocery shopping and offers valuable information for expectant mothers.
Public Health Lab Expands
The city recently relocated and expanded its Public Health Lab to 9566 Railroad. The laboratory provides testing for HIV, syphilis, chlamydia, gonorrhea, hepatitis, COVID-19, flu, TB, pregnancy and more.
Designated as a Laboratory Response Network, the lab can coordinate with other organizations to respond to public health emergencies.
EL PASO CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL
10 Years of Wonder
El Paso Children’s Hospital celebrated its 10th birthday in February. Since it opened in 2012, the 122-bed hospital has seen more than 150,000 children from the borderland.
The hospital has reduced the number of people who have to seek care outside the region for pediatric subspecialty and surgical care by 80%.
CEO Named Association Chair
Cindy Stout, president and CEO of El Paso Children’s Hospital, was named chair of the Children’s Hospital Association of Texas board of directors.
Founded in 1988, the association represents seven nonprofit children’s hospitals across the state.
A longtime El Pasoan, Stout has been chief executive of El Paso Children’s since 2017. Previously, she was the chief nursing officer at University Medical Center of El Paso and Del Sol Medical Center.
LAS PALMAS DEL SOL HEALTHCARE
Acquiring Highlands Rehab hospital
Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare acquired Highlands Rehabilitation Hospital in December 2021 – now Las Palmas Del Sol Rehabilitation Hospital East.
The facility at 1395 George Dieter offers everything from acute therapy to inpatient and outpatient rehab to help patients with all forms of injuries and medical conditions.
New Chief Executive Officer Named
Del Sol Medical Center appointed Art Garza as its chief executive officer on Jan. 10. Garza served in the same role at Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville the past six years.
Garza’s leadership resulted in his former hospital being identified as a top-performing hospital by the Joint Commission and as trauma center of the year by the State of Texas.
New Chief Nursing Officer at Helm
Las Palmas Medical Center named Christine Walker its new chief nursing officer in January. Walker most recently served as associate chief nursing officer at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center in Austin. Walker now oversees nursing operations as well as processes and resources to improve patient care.
MEDICAL CENTER OF THE AMERICAS
New workforce coordinator
The Medical Center of the Americas Foundation recently hired Brenda Durner as its workforce coordinator to lead activities which focus on career exploration within the life sciences industry, teaching STEM concepts and hosting STEM camps at the Cardwell Collaborative.
Nurse innovator bootcamp
The MCA Innovation Center launched the Nurse Innovator Bootcamp, a binational program to help nurses and other healthcare professionals develop products that will solve problems they experience day to day in their clinical settings.
Investment fund
The Medical Center of the Americas Foundation last fall launched the Ecotone Investment Fund, an early-stage venture capital fund based in El Paso. The fund will provide high-value relationships between founders and assets in the El Paso region while investing in companies that have high investment potential.
PASO DEL NORTE HEALTH FOUNDATION
Awarding grants
The Paso del Norte Health Foundation awards grants in three areas: Healthy Living, Disease Prevention and Health Leadership.
Recent grant awards include $1.6 million for Healthy Kids and Mental Health and Emotional Well-being and $11 million for the Hunt School of Dental Medicine.
Mental health policy center
The foundation and the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute recently launched the Paso del Norte Center at the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, a regional mental health policy center that will provide policy and program guidance for regional initiatives.
The center was established with a $1.5 million grant from the Paso del Norte Health Foundation.
PLANNED PARENTHOOD of GREATER TEXAS
Providing health care access for all
Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas, 1511 E. Missouri, provides access to a variety of health services in the region, including to undocumented, low-income and uninsured residents.
Services include breast and cervical cancer screenings; treatment for urinary tract and vaginal infections; PrEP and PEP preventive HIV medication; HIV testing; STI testing/treatment; and routine annual exams.
Other services include HPV vaccinations, birth control, pregnancy testing and options counseling, and abortion services in compliance with Texas’ abortion laws. Appointments: 915-626-5191; ppgreatertx.org. Info: plannedparenthood.org/get-care/get-care-online
THE HOSPITALS OF PROVIDENCE
Heart and Brain Center
The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus recently opened its Heart and Brain Center, expanding cardiology and neurology services for the community.
The center was a multi-million-dollar investment to create a program focused on treating intricate brain and heart conditions with dedicated Neuro and Cardiac Intensive Care Units.
The center is staffed by board certified neurosurgeons, neurologists, and neurointerventionalists, cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons and interventional cardiologists.
Pediatric Complex Airway and Ventilator Clinic
Providence Children’s Hospital recently opened the Pediatric Complex Airway and Ventilator Clinic, the first of its kind in El Paso. The clinic cares for children with ventilators or tracheostomy tubes and provides trained experts in caring for children with tracheostomies, long-term ventilation or other complex airway needs.
Labor & Delivery renovation
The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus’ Labor and Delivery Unit underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation and now boasts suites with private bathrooms and showers, new furniture, new nurses stations, lighting, flooring, painting and artwork throughout the unit.
UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER of EL PASO
Vascular, Endovascular Surgery
UMC’s new Vascular and Endovascular Surgery opened in spring 2022 at 10410 Vista Del Sol in East El Paso. The 10-person team includes Dr. Gilbert Aidinian, division chief and board-certified vascular surgeon. The division specializes in caring for patients with diseases of the vascular systems, or arteries, veins and lymphatic circulation, among others.
Mobile Stroke Unit
The UMC Mobile Stroke Unit provides rapid response to stroke victims throughout El Paso. UMC’s unit is the first of its kind because it has the 16-slice OmniTom scanner.
The advanced system allows physicians to see more images of the brain at a faster rate, reducing the time a stroke patient’s brain goes without care. The onboard lab tests and transmits samples directly to neurologists who can give immediate onboard treatment.
