From kindergarten to PhD, your graduate deserves to be recognized for their hard work and accomplishments. El Paso Inc. invites you to congratulate your loved one on their milestone with an announcement in print and online.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Q. When will my announcement appear? - Announcements begin publishing the weekend of May 10 on a first come, first serve basis. Space is limited so act fast to secure this date. We will offer additional dates for announcements during May and into June pending demand.
Q. What is the deadline? - Announcement deadline is eight business days in advance of El Paso Inc.’s print date. For ex. the deadline for ads that publish May 10 is April 28.
Q. Can I purchase extra copies of the newspaper? - Yes! You can purchase additional copies of El Paso Inc. for $1 (30% discount). Copies can be mailed to you (shipping fees apply), or you can make an appointment to pick up. Call 915-534-4422 or email subscriptions@elpasoinc.com to make arrangements.
Q. Can I upgrade to a larger size? - Yes! You can upgrade to a 5 x 4 in. for an additional $60.
