Congratulations and blessings to our INCREDIBLE son on your amazing dedication and accomplishments. Your kind, loving spirit will serve you well as a physician, NYU Medical residency. WE LOVE YOU!!
TTUHSC Paul Foster School of Medicine / Doctor of Medicine
Roland Anthony Correa
