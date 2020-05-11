Isaac Quintana

Congratulations! From the time you were small you have been very dedicated to your studies, making sacrifices along the way and keeping the course. We are all incredibly proud of you! Prayers and blessings on your graduation and your future endeavors. From your Quintana and Rosales family.
UTEP Master's in Social Work
