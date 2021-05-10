It’s hard to miss the Amigo Man on the cover of El Paso Kid’s Inc., isn’t it? We thought we could all use a ray of sunshine as we crawl out of the darkness of the past year.
A longtime ambassador for El Paso, the Amigo Man represents the constant circle of sunrises and sunsets that keeps us moving forward despite the day’s challenges.
For years, El Paso Kid’s Inc. has been produced in partnership with the El Paso, Socorro and Ysleta school districts. The pandemic interrupted that last year as the school districts – as well students and their parents – focused on adapting to the challenging and changing times.
As we return to more “normal” times, El Paso Inc. sought to continue our commitment to creating kid-friendly family-oriented content to help inform, guide educate and entertain our readers.
And although we had to adjust our distribution – you won’t find copies of the issue in your kids’ backpacks – we’re glad this issue of Kids Inc. made it into your family’s hands.
We look forward to returning to our partnership with the school districts soon, but in the meantime invite you to take a look inside.
Parents can hear from the leaders of the area’s three largest school districts about challenges and goals ahead, and also learn how to start preparing kiddos for the uncertainty of the next school year.
Looking for something to do with the kiddos this summer? Check out our youth summer reading picks, our list of aquatic centers and schedules for the El Paso Chihuahuas and Locomotive FC.
Kiddos can also learn how to stay safe from the sun as they swim and take a look at the children’s museum taking shape downtown. And they can even enter our coloring contest!
There’s much more to explore in this issue, we hope you’ll enjoy it as much as we did putting it together for you!
