Families are often the primary caregivers for those who’ve been diagnosed with autism or dementia – two disorders that are seeing significant increases in prevelance across the board.
When it comes to autism, experts say it’s hard to compare data because diagnostic methodology hasn’t been consistent.
But they agree that increased awareness and more concentrated efforts to better understand, diagnose and treat those on the spectrum means that more people – children, specifically – are being diagnosed with the developmental condition that impacts their social and communication skills.
Some of the same can be said about dementia – the group of disorders caused by abnormal brain changes that translate to memory loss and a decline in thinking skills, particularly among the elderly.
As the growing population ages, more and more people are being diagnosed with dementia, including Alzheimer’s, its most common form.
Better diagnostic tools – and increased awareness that the disorder is more than standard memory loss due to aging – are also pushing up those numbers.
In both cases, it’s up to families to understand the signs and symptoms of the disorders that their loved ones can’t often see for themselves.
In this year’s Health and Wellness special section, we look into both dementia and autism, talk to families and caregivers about their journeys and dive into some of the statistics bringing these disorders to the forefront of health care.
We hope our overview of signs and symptoms can help families like yours whose loved ones may be experiencing these challenges – and that these resources give you a place to start seeking help and support.
Reaching out for help and support are also key to mental health – anxiety and depression, especially.
Mental health experts say they continue to see a concerning increase in the number of people reporting symptoms of anxiety and depression since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
In our community, the mass shooting the year prior to the pandemic already had many of us experiencing one or the other – or both.
Add to that everyday stressors and it’s not uncommon for us to be experiencing everything from mental fatigue to irratability that exercise, sunlight and meditation alone can’t always remedy.
And, of course, we can’t forget about the pandemic.
Entering its third year, the COVID-19 pandemic has us cautiously taking off our masks and returning to some kind of “normal” – however we define that these days.
But we can’t not mention the nearly 4,000 lives COVID has taken in our community alone. In the U.S., the death toll is expected to hit 1 million.
And while vaccines, boosters and pills promise to continue improving the situation, we move forward with caution as variants keep us in the state of pandemic.
We thank you for allowing us to once again bring you these and other stories and resources. We hope they can help provide you information key to your health and wellness and that of your loved ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.