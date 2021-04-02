Staying home, social distancing and wearing face masks during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also led to a near disappearance of flu cases.
During the 2019-20 flu season, the El Paso Public Health Department recorded 15,362 flu cases and two deaths. This season, which began in September and runs through May, cases have decreased 97% to just over 400 as of mid-March.
El Paso hasn’t recorded any flu deaths so far this season, while two deaths were recorded the previous season and five in 2018-19. El Paso recorded 21 deaths in the 2017-18 season when a new, more severe strain of the flu led to increased doctor visits, hospitalizations and deaths.
Flu cases across Texas and the nation this season are also unusually low, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of mid-March, fewer than 1,000 flu cases had been were reported across the state.
“When you see these drastic changes there is never really one single factor,” said Dr. Armando Meza, chief of Infectious Disease at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.
“Obviously, we have a vaccine that protects against both A and B influenza strains,” Meza said. “The other thing that may account for the drop is wearing a face mask, social distancing and hand washing and such a significant change in behavior impacted the influenza rates most significantly.”
A major push to get people vaccinated against the flu likely also contributed to the drop in cases.
In partnership with Immunize El Paso, the City’s Public Health Department created the PowerFlu campaign, which offers free flu vaccinations for everyone 6 months and older at no cost and without an appointment.
The health department has seen a 60% increase in the number of flu vaccines distributed, with nearly 95,000 so far this season. That compares to just more than 59,000 in the 2019-20 season.
And those figures don’t include vaccines provided by commercial and private providers, including pharmacies such as CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, which also pushed free vaccination campaigns.
“We had a very big response from the community, and we are still continuing to vaccinate because the flu season ends in May,” said Angela Mora, director of the El Paso Public Health Department. “We want to prevent any additional respiratory illnesses because having a dual diagnosis (of COVID and the flu) can have very severe complications.”
Early on, COVID-19 was compared to the flu as it had similar characteristics. What sets COVID-19 apart is that it’s far more contagious than the flu, especially among certain populations and age groups.
“Another difference that we’ve seen with SarsCOVID2 (the scientific name for COVID-19) we have seen the so-called super-spreader phenomenon, meaning that you can have on individual who has a lot of virus and can infect 20 to 30 people,” Meza said. “Influenza doesn’t have this super-spreader pattern.”
Although the flu numbers in El Paso County have dropped, health officials warn that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order dropping the mask mandate and opening venues at 100% capacity may set back any progress in the drop of flu and COVID-19 cases.
“The rates have come down significantly, but no one is going to guarantee that it’s going to remain there for the next three or four months,” Meza said. “If we don’t take the precautions, we are going to select those viruses, including influenza, that are able to transmit to each other.”
