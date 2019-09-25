How much fun can doing fractions, playing math games and learning theory about software coding be for kids in kindergarten or grade school be, especially after a full day in school?
Evidently plenty, and nearly 2,000 kids in the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region’s after-school programs at 41 schools are participating in the Y’s three-year-old STEAM initiative, which apparently is showing academic results.
“These STEAM fields – science, technology, engineering, arts and math – can be intimidating to a kid,” said the program’s coordinator, Pricilla Reyes. “But there’s no reason for that, and we just want the program to spark an interest, to find the joy and excitement of learning these things and how they are used in the outside world.”
“We’re lucky enough that we get to do the fun part of learning. It’s not really a school setting, and we don’t sit down with paper and pencil and start working on problems. They build things and they play games to learn math.”
This past year, Reyes said, they looked at the math grades of participating first through fifth grade students for the first, second and third report card periods.
“From the first nine weeks to the third nine weeks, they increased math as a general average by 2.2 percent,” Reyes said.
Giving kids a solid grounding in mathematics can make a big difference later on, but the program goes further.
“What we’ve implemented is very intuitive for kids,” Reyes said. “They learn the logic behind program coding, so that when they get older, they can implement the fundamentals they learned.”
The 41 participating schools are in the Canutillo, El Paso, Ysleta and Socorro districts, and the cost to parents is about $50 a week. But there is a 60 percent discount for veterans, children and surviving spouses.
“Our program is for those who can afford it and those who cannot,” said Kayla Suarez, the YWCA’s communication manager.
And families making $30,000 or less, the cost is of enrolling a child in the YWCA’s after-school program reduced to $38.
“What really makes the program work is the convenience for parents,” Suarez said. “If you work until 5, but school gets out at three, what are you supposed to do with your child?
“A lot of people in El Paso have that multi-generational family where grandma or someone can pick them up. But that’s not the case for everybody.”
So, being able to leave a child at school as late as 6 p.m. knowing they’ll get some solid tutoring can provide peace of mind and convenience for parents, she said.
“Those few hours at school can be critical in remembering and complementing what they’ve learned,” she said. “That’s something we’re trying to impress upon parents.”
The program has gotten outside funding from Prudential Financial Foundation and Marathon Petroleum.
“We are grateful to have strong relationships with Prudential and Marathon Petroleum, who together are helping to support the success of students in math and opening their eyes to the opportunities for careers in STEAM,” said Sylvia Acosta, CEO of the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region.