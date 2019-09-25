Play is important for everyone, no matter their age – and when grandparents, parents and children play together, that’s where the real benefits of unstructured fun are discovered.
“Play time with adults of a different ages is not just a chance for families to bond, these interactions with positive role models can help children develop a range of important social, language and problem-solving skills,” says Dr. Amanda Gummer, child psychologist and an expert contributor to TheGeniusofPlay.org.
According to The Genius of Play, a national initiative whose mission is to raise awareness about the importance of play and help parents make play a critical part of raising their kids, here are three reasons why intergenerational play is good for young children:
• Unstructured play tends to be collaborative, encouraging cooperation and honesty.
• Spending time with older adults helps children understand how aging works, and later accept their own aging.
• Grandparents are storytellers and their wisdom and experience can open children’s horizons further, as well as ignite imagination and creativity. Whether you’re young, old or somewhere in between, these three tips from The Genius of Play can help you make the most of the time together:
• Share your favorite gameswith your grandchildren. From hide-and-seek to hula-hoops, introduce them to the games you played years ago.
• Give children an opportunity to express themselves by letting them share their ideas for what they want to play with you.
• Let your grandchildren win and lose the game sometimes. This is a great chance to boost self-esteem while learning about good sportsmanship.
For more play ideas, expert advice and resources for families, visit TheGeniusOfPlay.org.