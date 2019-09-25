Sept. 28
Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta
Tom Mays Unit
West of U.S. Hwy. 54 on Transmountain Road
@celebmtns.org; celebmtns on Facebook
Part of the annual Celebration of Our Mountains, this free event includes exhibits, guided hikes, and other outdoor activities.
Sept. 28-29
El Paso-Mexico Ice Hockey Exhibition
El Paso County Coliseum Events Center
4100 E. Paisano
915-479-PUCK; elpasorhinos.com
The El Paso Rhinos take on the U-20 Mexican National Team in a two-game exhibition series that’s sure to get heated on the ice rink.
Now to November
Corn Mazes & Pumpkin Patches
El Paso Corn Maze
1100 Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road
915-213-4386; elpasocornmaze.com
La Union Maze
1101 Hwy. 28, La Union, NM
915-549-1323; launionmaze.com
Mesilla Valley Maze
3855 W. Picacho Ave., Las Cruces, NM
575-526-1919; mesillavalleymaze.com
September to March
El Paso Rhinos
El Paso County Coliseum Events Center
4100 E. Paisano
915-479-PUCK; elpasorhinos.com
El Paso’s ice hockey team has won four Thorne Cup championships – and are ready to bring home the big trophy one more time.
Now to Nov. 30
UTEP football
Sun Bowl Stadium
2701 Sun Bowl
The Miners’ second season under head coach Dana Dimel are looking to bring some wins home, playing their last season game at the Sun Bowl Stadium against the Rice Owls on Nov. 30.
Oct. 2, 10 & 15
El Paso Locomotive FC
Southwest University Park
1 Ballpark Plaza Downtown
915-235-GOAL; eplocomotivefc.com
El Paso’s USL soccer team goes full throttle for its last home games of its inaugural season – including a fan appreciation night and fireworks on Oct. 10 and a rescheduled match on Oct. 15.
Oct. 5-6
Fall Art in the Park
Memorial Park Reserve Area
1701 N. Copia
915-212-0092; @elpasoparkandrec on Facebookome Enjoy arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, games, activities and jumping balloons for children, plus raffle prizes and live entertainment.
Oct. 11-13
Chalk the Block
Downtown Arts District
915-212-0110; chalktheblock.com
Now in its 12th year, Chalk the Block is the largest free public art festival in the region and features chalk art, live music, interactive competitions, games and great borderland eats.
Oct. 15
‘Swan Lake’
Abraham Chavez Theatre
1 Civic Center Plaza
elpasolive.com; ticketmaster.com
Pirouette your way to the classic Russian Ballet Theatre performance that’s sure to keep you on your toes.
Oct. 26-27
Boo at the Zoo
El Paso Zoo
4001 E. Paisano
915-212-0966, elpasozoo.org
This wild trick-or-treat event includes treat stations, animal encounters, children’s activities, games, frightfully delightful decorations and more.
Nov. 2
Día de los Muertos
Downtown Arts District
Scences you’ve seen in movie “Coco” will come to life during this event that will include a parade, festival, exhibits, music, food trucks and alebrijes – the Mexican imaginary creatures said to represent the spiritual connection between a person and an animal.
Nov. 19-20
Blue Man Group
Plaza Theatre
125 Pioneer Plaza
elpasolive.com; ticketmaster.com
It’s comedy, theater, rock concert and dance party all in one, but most intriguing is how they get that blue neon paint on and off their faces.
Nov. 23 to January 2020
WinterFest
San Jancito Plaza / Arts Festival Plaza
The borderland kicks-off the holidays with the Celebration of Lights and Parade of Lights Downtown on Nov. 23. Light displays, outdoor ice-skating, free classic holiday movies and an array of family-friendly activites continue through January 2020.
Dec. 4
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
‘Christmas and Eve and Other Stories’
UTEP Don Haskins Center
151 Glory Road
The concert features screen projections, pyrotechnics and laser lighting displays synchronized to the music that’s sure to rock your holidays.
Dec. 31
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Sun Bowl Stadium
2701 Sun Bowl
915-533-4416; sunbowl.org
@TonyTheTigerSunBowl on Facebook
@TonyTheTiger_SB on Twitter
Yes, you read that right. This year’s Sun Bowl sponsor is Kellog’s Frosted Flakes cereal, which is bringing the strong, athletic, fit and lovable mascot to El Paso’s college bowl game.