Sept. 28

Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta

Tom Mays Unit

West of U.S. Hwy. 54 on Transmountain Road

@celebmtns.org; celebmtns on Facebook

Part of the annual Celebration of Our Mountains, this free event includes exhibits, guided hikes, and other outdoor activities.

 

Sept. 28-29

El Paso-Mexico Ice Hockey Exhibition

El Paso County Coliseum Events Center

4100 E. Paisano

915-479-PUCK; elpasorhinos.com

The El Paso Rhinos take on the U-20 Mexican National Team in a two-game exhibition series that’s sure to get heated on the ice rink.

 

Now to November

Corn Mazes & Pumpkin Patches

 

El Paso Corn Maze

1100 Nuevo Hueco Tanks Road 

915-213-4386; elpasocornmaze.com 

 

La Union Maze

1101 Hwy. 28, La Union, NM 

915-549-1323; launionmaze.com

 

Mesilla Valley Maze

3855 W. Picacho Ave., Las Cruces, NM

575-526-1919; mesillavalleymaze.com

 

September to March

El Paso Rhinos

El Paso County Coliseum Events Center

4100 E. Paisano

915-479-PUCK; elpasorhinos.com

El Paso’s ice hockey team has won four Thorne Cup championships – and are ready to bring home the big trophy one more time.

 

Now to Nov. 30

UTEP football

Sun Bowl Stadium

2701 Sun Bowl

utepminers.com

The Miners’ second season under head coach Dana Dimel are looking to bring some wins home, playing their last season game at the Sun Bowl Stadium against the Rice Owls on Nov. 30. 

 

Oct. 2, 10 & 15

El Paso Locomotive FC

Southwest University Park

1 Ballpark Plaza Downtown

915-235-GOAL; eplocomotivefc.com

El Paso’s USL soccer team goes full throttle for its last home games of its inaugural season  – including a fan appreciation night and fireworks on Oct. 10 and a rescheduled match on Oct. 15.

 

Oct. 5-6

Fall Art in the Park

Memorial Park Reserve Area 

1701 N. Copia

915-212-0092; @elpasoparkandrec on Facebookome Enjoy arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, games, activities and jumping balloons for children, plus raffle prizes and live entertainment.

 

Oct. 11-13

Chalk the Block

Downtown Arts District

915-212-0110; chalktheblock.com

Now in its 12th year, Chalk the Block is the largest free public art festival in the region and features chalk art, live music, interactive competitions, games and great borderland eats.

 

 

Oct. 15

Swan Lake’

Abraham Chavez Theatre

1 Civic Center Plaza

elpasolive.com; ticketmaster.com

Pirouette your way to the classic Russian Ballet Theatre performance that’s sure to keep you on your toes.

 

Oct. 26-27

Boo at the Zoo

El Paso Zoo

4001 E. Paisano

915-212-0966, elpasozoo.org

This wild trick-or-treat event includes treat stations, animal encounters, children’s activities, games, frightfully delightful decorations and more.

 

Nov. 2

Día de los Muertos 

Downtown Arts District

Scences you’ve seen in movie “Coco” will come to life during this event that will include a parade, festival, exhibits, music, food trucks and alebrijes – the Mexican imaginary creatures said to represent the spiritual connection between a person and an animal.

 

Nov. 19-20

Blue Man Group

Plaza Theatre

125 Pioneer Plaza

elpasolive.com; ticketmaster.com

It’s comedy, theater, rock concert and dance party all in one, but most intriguing is how they get that blue neon paint on and off their faces.

 

Nov. 23 to January 2020

WinterFest

San Jancito Plaza / Arts Festival Plaza

epwinterfest.com

The borderland kicks-off the holidays with the Celebration of Lights and Parade of Lights Downtown on Nov. 23. Light displays, outdoor ice-skating, free classic holiday movies and an array of family-friendly activites continue through January 2020.

 

Dec. 4

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

‘Christmas and Eve and Other Stories’

UTEP Don Haskins Center

151 Glory Road

ticketmaster.com

The concert features screen projections, pyrotechnics and laser lighting displays synchronized to the music that’s sure to rock your holidays.

 

Dec. 31

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl Stadium

2701 Sun Bowl

915-533-4416; sunbowl.org

@TonyTheTigerSunBowl on Facebook 

@TonyTheTiger_SB on Twitter

Yes, you read that right. This year’s Sun Bowl sponsor is Kellog’s Frosted Flakes cereal, which is bringing the strong, athletic, fit and lovable mascot to El Paso’s college bowl game.

