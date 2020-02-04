Looking for some great family-friendly fun this spring? We’ve got you covered. Check out these events happening across the borderland.

JAN. 29-FEB. 2

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Various times, Plaza Theatre

Roald Dahl’s telling of the popular Willy Wonka, Oompa-Loompas and Charlie Bucket story where golden ticket winners embark on a joyride through a world of imagination – and chocolate.

FEB. 8

Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour

8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum

The El Paso native is a four-time World Champion bull rider, Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer and CBS Sports analyst for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

FEB. 15

Angela Aguilar

8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

The popular teen ranchera singer from Los Angeles made waves with her rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” on the Grammy’s YouTube channel. The daughter of legendary Mexican ranchero singer Pepe Aguilar, she holds her own no matter her crooning language.

MARCH 6-8

El Paso Home and Garden Show

Various times; El Paso Convention Center

Looking to give your home a facelift? Find the latest products and services for your home and garden at the 20th annual show.

MARCH 7

EPSO presents the Music of Selena

8 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Bidi Bidi your way to this show combining the El Paso Symphony Orchestra with the voice of Isabel Marie Sanchez as she performs iconic hits like “Dreaming of You,” “Como la Flor” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.”

MARCH 7- 8

Monster Jam

7 p.m. March 7; 3 p.m. March 8

UTEP Sun Bowl Stadium

The action-packed motorsport experience is as fun as it is loud, featuring the 12,000-pound monster trucks doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing up to 70 miles per hour.

APRIL 9

Baby Shark Live

6:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre

Take an adventure into the sea with Baby Shark as he joins his friend Pinkfong to sing and dance through some of your favorite new and classic songs.

APRIL 17-19

El Paso Comic Con

Various times; El Paso Convention Center

Get your geek on for this festival of cosplay, comic books, pop culture and special guests, including Star Trek’s William Shatner, WWE star Mick Foley, and even a Power Ranger or two.

MAY 2

Shen Yun

7 p.m. Plaza Theatre

Experience the divine culture of the Middle Kingdom through dance, music and stunning visual experiences through this show that’s loosely translated as “God’s melody.”

MAY 27

Scooby Doo and the Lost City of Gold

6:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre

The Mystery Machine rolls into El Paso with the entire Scooby gang. Help Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Velma and Daphne solve a mystery with your friends.

SPORTS FUN

El Paso Chihuahuas

Southwest University Park

1 Ballpark Plaza

915-533-2273; milb.com/el-paso

Chico and his Triple-A baseball team return for the 2020 season with a home-stand opener April 14-20.

El Paso Locomotive FC

Southwest University Park

1 Ballpark Plaza

915-235-4625; eplocomotivefc.com

The “Locos” USL soccer team returns for its second season with a home opener March 14.

El Paso Rhinos

El Paso County Events Center

4100 E Paisano Bldg. B

915-479-7825; elpasorhinos.com

The four-time Western States Hockey League champions continue play with home games slated Feb. 7-9; Feb. 21-23 and March 6-8.

UTEP Athletics

500 W. University

915-747-5347; utepminers.com

This spring, catch the Miners men and women’s basketball teams on the road to March Madness; plus take in softball, golf, track and field, soccer and more.

