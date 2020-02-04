Looking for some great family-friendly fun this spring? We’ve got you covered. Check out these events happening across the borderland.
JAN. 29-FEB. 2
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Various times, Plaza Theatre
Roald Dahl’s telling of the popular Willy Wonka, Oompa-Loompas and Charlie Bucket story where golden ticket winners embark on a joyride through a world of imagination – and chocolate.
FEB. 8
Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour
8 p.m. El Paso County Coliseum
The El Paso native is a four-time World Champion bull rider, Pro Rodeo Hall of Famer and CBS Sports analyst for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
FEB. 15
Angela Aguilar
8 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
The popular teen ranchera singer from Los Angeles made waves with her rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” on the Grammy’s YouTube channel. The daughter of legendary Mexican ranchero singer Pepe Aguilar, she holds her own no matter her crooning language.
MARCH 6-8
El Paso Home and Garden Show
Various times; El Paso Convention Center
Looking to give your home a facelift? Find the latest products and services for your home and garden at the 20th annual show.
MARCH 7
EPSO presents the Music of Selena
8 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Bidi Bidi your way to this show combining the El Paso Symphony Orchestra with the voice of Isabel Marie Sanchez as she performs iconic hits like “Dreaming of You,” “Como la Flor” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.”
MARCH 7- 8
Monster Jam
7 p.m. March 7; 3 p.m. March 8
UTEP Sun Bowl Stadium
The action-packed motorsport experience is as fun as it is loud, featuring the 12,000-pound monster trucks doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing up to 70 miles per hour.
APRIL 9
Baby Shark Live
6:30 p.m. Abraham Chavez Theatre
Take an adventure into the sea with Baby Shark as he joins his friend Pinkfong to sing and dance through some of your favorite new and classic songs.
APRIL 17-19
El Paso Comic Con
Various times; El Paso Convention Center
Get your geek on for this festival of cosplay, comic books, pop culture and special guests, including Star Trek’s William Shatner, WWE star Mick Foley, and even a Power Ranger or two.
MAY 2
Shen Yun
7 p.m. Plaza Theatre
Experience the divine culture of the Middle Kingdom through dance, music and stunning visual experiences through this show that’s loosely translated as “God’s melody.”
MAY 27
Scooby Doo and the Lost City of Gold
6:30 p.m. Plaza Theatre
The Mystery Machine rolls into El Paso with the entire Scooby gang. Help Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Velma and Daphne solve a mystery with your friends.
SPORTS FUN
El Paso Chihuahuas
Southwest University Park
1 Ballpark Plaza
915-533-2273; milb.com/el-paso
Chico and his Triple-A baseball team return for the 2020 season with a home-stand opener April 14-20.
El Paso Locomotive FC
Southwest University Park
1 Ballpark Plaza
915-235-4625; eplocomotivefc.com
The “Locos” USL soccer team returns for its second season with a home opener March 14.
El Paso Rhinos
El Paso County Events Center
4100 E Paisano Bldg. B
915-479-7825; elpasorhinos.com
The four-time Western States Hockey League champions continue play with home games slated Feb. 7-9; Feb. 21-23 and March 6-8.
UTEP Athletics
500 W. University
915-747-5347; utepminers.com
This spring, catch the Miners men and women’s basketball teams on the road to March Madness; plus take in softball, golf, track and field, soccer and more.