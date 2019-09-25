Have you ever wondered what it’s like in space?
“Breathtaking. Awe-inspiring. Emotional. Humblilng,” is how El Pasoan Danny Olivas described his missions into space during a TEDxTalk at UTEP earlier this year.
Olivas, who grew up in El Paso and graduated from UTEP, is a former NASA astronaut who participated in two space shuttle missions – Atlantis in 2007 and Discovery in 2009.
He’s now a special assistant to the dean of UTEP’s College of Engineering and formerly served as director of UTEP’s Center for the Advancement of Space Safety and Mission Assurance Research.
This summer, he led a panel discussion at the university on the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 mission – the first manned spaceflight that landed on the moon. That’s when, on July 20, 1969, astronaut Neil Alden Armstrong became the first person to step on the moon.
“That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” Armstrong said at the time.
Olivas remembers looking out at the stars from his home’s rooftop with his father, who taught him how to take things apart and put them back together.
He dreamed of becoming an astronaut during a trip to the Johnson Space Center in Houston as a kid. When he enrolled at UTEP, however, he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do.
Recalling his childhood dream – and with his wife’s encouragement – he pursued a journey into space.