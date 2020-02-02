Upcoming competitions and events in Team SISD will give students opportunities for fun learning that challenges them and ensures they are gaining skills and knowledge to prepare them for college and beyond.
SISD offers various unique contests and events to advance in robotics and technology, bond with family and friends, and grow as scholars.
The Battle of the Bluebonnets, a reading contest for third through fifth grade students, will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 21 at the District Service Center. The trivia-style competition is based on books from the 2019 Texas Bluebonnet Award nomination list. Dozens of elementary school students will vie for the 2020 Bluebonnet championship title.
In addition, this year, Horizon Heights fourth-grader Kaylee Hansen will represent Team SISD and all Far West Texas at the annual Texas Bluebonnet Award luncheon this March in Houston. She will help in presenting the winning author with the Texas Bluebonnet Award.
Team SISD students will celebrate Digital Learning Day at the district’s Academic Technology Showcase from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at the District Service Center. Students will demonstrate how they’ve applied digital learning through a variety of classroom products. This year’s theme is 20/20: A Tech Vision for Tomorrow.
Once again, SISD will celebrate Western Day in honor of Texas Independence Day with a variety of activities districtwide. Students and employees are invited to dress up in their western attire and participate in the events on March 6.
On March 28, SISD kinder through fifth-grade students will show off their math skills in the district’s unique Math Bee. The Math Bee is similar to a spelling bee, in which students are challenged with math problems based on their grade level. Students will demonstrate their problem-solving skills, speed and accuracy in math, all while taking part in a fun competition.
SISD will conduct the annual Spring Games, one of the district’s largest events, on March 31 at the Student Activities Complex. Some 1,000 students will participate in track and field events, including assisted walks, 400-meter runs, relay races, wheelchair races with and without assistance, bike races, ball throws and javelin throws. Families, parents and community members are invited to cheer on the student-athletes.