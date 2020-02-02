El Dorado High School received a grant from the U.S. Department of Defense to launch a National Math and Science Initiative college readiness program to provide more STEM opportunities with training and resources for students, faculty and staff.
Representatives from Fort Bliss and NMSI presented the $274,319 check at a special ceremony Nov. 16 in the theater at El Dorado. The grant will help advance STEM education at the school so all students can reach their highest potential.
“This is just another opportunity to provide a pathway of success for our scholars, which is truly aligning with Socorro ISD’s mission of college and career readiness,” said Janet Carrillo, assistant principal at El Dorado High School. “It’s another way that we can champion our scholars to show them that people, besides ourselves, see potential in them and are wanting to help them achieve and be successful in the future.”
Schools that have participated in the college readiness program have seen immediate and dramatic increases in the number of students earning qualified scores on the Advanced Placement exams, according to the NMSI.
NMSI has served more than 250 U.S. schools that have significant enrollment among military-connected students. While El Dorado was awarded the grant in part for serving numerous military-connected students, the STEM and college readiness program will benefit all students at the high school.
“A military child’s education is the most important part of their life,” said Shannon Manion, manager of the Military Families Mission for the NMSI. “Ensuring that students, their children, are getting the services they need in a high-quality learning institution is the most important factor for any parent, including a military parent.”
The NMSI has served more than 1,300 U.S. high schools to improve student access and achievement in STEM education through teacher training, collaboration with campus leaders and through student-focused resources.
The nonprofit seeks to give access to high-quality, college-level coursework for all students, particularly those who are underrepresented in STEM programs.