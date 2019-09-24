Sixth-graders at Jane A. Hambric School were treated to a new backpack and school supplies from The Great Khalid Foundation at a special presentation Aug. 5 at the school.
Hambric was one of three schools selected throughout the city by the foundation for the back-to-school giveaway, which generously helped some 100 students at the campus.
“Backpacks are expensive, and we know that it’s a need,” said Linda Wolfe, executive director of The Great Khalid Foundation and Khalid’s mother. “We didn’t want parents to incur costs.”
The Great Khalid Foundation is a non-profit founded by the famous singer, who is an SISD alumnus and a proud Americas High School graduate. The foundation works to give back to the El Paso community, provide students with opportunities to succeed, and alleviate financial burden for parents.
Students, like Giselle Aguirre, were grateful and excited about their new backpacks. Aguirre and her peers had a message for the generous donor, “Thank you Khalid! We all love you!”
To be considered for the giveaway, the school wrote an essay addressing their demographics, students’ needs, academics, and unwavering efforts to support their students’ education.
“The Great Khalid Foundation helped many of our students,” said Hambric Principal Joanne Anguiano. “A lot of what’s on their mind is that they don’t have materials ready. We want to take that off their mind so they can focus on their academics, and be prepared to hit the ground running.”
This year, the foundation joined KISS FM’s Mike and Tricia’s Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive. Wolfe said they decided on the partnership based on the radio team’s continued dedication to the community of El Paso over the last 23 years. The backpacks and school supplies were donated by Walmart. Other sponsors were First Light Federal Credit Union, El Paso Electric and Western Tech.