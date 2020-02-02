With extensive resources and support systems, students in the Socorro Independent School District are being prepared to excel in colleges, universities and other post-secondary institutions.
Operation College Bound and Operation Future Ready in Team SISD encourage college awareness and activities so that students can fulfill their college and career goals. These bold initiatives have ensured that students are gaining the rigorous and relevant instruction that is necessary for success after high school.
With this laser-sharp focus on college and career readiness SISD has soared to new levels of success. SISD is the only district in the El Paso area and the LARGEST in the state to earn both an “A” grade as well as the coveted postsecondary readiness distinction given by the Texas Education Agency.
“The spotlight is shining on Team SISD students for their outstanding academic performance that will take them far in college and in life,” said SISD Superintendent José Espinoza, Ed.D. “I am proud of our students’ determination and commitment in mastering the courses that are proof they are ready for future success. I applaud our faculty and staff for treating and educating all students as their own children and helping them achieve their college dreams.”
OCB provides students rigorous instruction, meaningful interventions and a college-bound culture that gives them a solid foundation for success in post-secondary institutions. Operation Future Ready is the district’s commitment to invest in the latest technology for students and staff to engage in digital teaching and learning relevant to today’s fast-paced, global society.
All of SISD’s high schools have a College Go Center, which is a one-stop shop for college preparation. The resource centers are a major contributor to SISD’s post-secondary readiness success. They give students access to resources and support to apply for college, universities, financial aid, scholarships, to sign up for SAT/ACT or other assessments, and to find help with anything having to do with opportunities after high school.
“Our Go Centers are awesome for our students to get the encouragement and assistance they may need in the college application process,” said Tammi Mackeben, SISD director of guidance and counseling. “Starting their freshman year, our counselors are available to direct and guide them on the right path to the college and career of their choice. We want our students to know that they don’t have to do this alone, we are here to help.”
SISD has a wealth of other programs to ensure students are getting ahead and saving money for college. The district’s seven advanced academic academies give students real-world experience and training in specialized fields of study. Dual credit courses are available at every high school in SISD. A summer dual credit summer program lets students get ahead even when school is not in session. An early college program at every comprehensive high school in SISD and Mission Early College High School allow students the opportunity to earn 60 college credit hours or an associate’s degree while they earn their high school diploma.
With SISD’s endless opportunities, over the last three years alone, SISD students collectively have earned some 83,500 dual credit hours, which is a savings of $30 million in college costs.