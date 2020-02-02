EPISD has partnered with Virtual Care for Kids to make it possible for your child to be seen by a doctor or pediatric provider using two-way video conferencing right from the school nurse’s office.
Participating students who feel sick at school can be evaluated by the school nurse and – if needed – be connected with a doctor or provider through software similar to FaceTime or Skype.
The healthcare professional, with the consultation and help from the school nurse, can evaluate students and determine if any onsite testing is needed for illnesses such as the flu or strep throat. The school nurse will facilitate necessary testing and provide over the counter medication if needed.
“This tool is designed to treat children who are sick in an efficient and speedy manner that is also convenient for parents. A doctor can evaluate, treat and even call in prescriptions in the time it takes parents to drive to the school to pick up their child,” said Alana Bejarano, EPISD’s director of health services.
“Our goal is to treat sick students as quick as possible and have them be healthy so that they can return to the classroom as soon as possible,” she added.
Common illnesses like colds, flu, allergies, skin irritations, bites, rashes, indigestion, infections and other minor injuries can be evaluated and treated using this service.
The visit will be automatically billed to your child’s insurance company with no action needed by the parent or guardian.
TRICARE Prime members pay $0 for use of this service and TRICARE Select members only pay $21 per visit. Virtual Care for Kids is a TRICARE authorized provider and in-network with all TRICARE plans.
All Texas Medicaid plans are accepted and most visits for Medicaid covered patients will have no cost.
To register, EPISD parents can log in to episd.org and click on the Urgent Care for Kids banner.