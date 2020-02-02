Bond 2017 progressing on track
Socorro Independent School District Bond 2017 projects are on schedule and moving ahead with notable progress to ensure Promises Made, Promises Kept to the SISD community.
The Socorro High School community and Team SISD celebrated with a groundbreaking in September to officially mark the start of the reconstruction of the high school, one of the most anticipated projects in Bond 2017.
The first phase of the Socorro High School reconstruction started in July 2019, one month ahead of schedule. All demolition of existing areas of the school has been completed to make room for a new academic and Career and Technical Education wing, which is scheduled to be occupied by students and staff in 18 months. The complete project is anticipated to be finalized in 2023.
All other Bond 2017 projects are on track to being completed as promised.
“Overall, we are on schedule and making excellent headway on work in Bond 2017,” said SISD Chief Operations Officer Tom Eyeington. “Despite some cost increases due to competition in the area, we are looking forward to finalizing all project bids and contracts soon. We are in great shape to continue delivering Promises Made, Promises Kept.”
For individual bond project information, visit www.sisd.net/bond2017