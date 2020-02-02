kids

Team SISD will begin offering free, full-day Pre-K to all four-year-old students in the 2020-2021 school year, regardless of their eligibility.

Parents of children who turn four years old by Sept. 1, 2020 can register them for Pre-Kindergarten in SISD schools from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4 at designated home campuses.

To expedite the process, Pre-K registration will be conducted on an appointment basis and will begin with an online form. Parents or legal guardians are asked to submit basic information via a secure online form on the SISD website, which will be available March 4. They can schedule their Pre-K registration time online or with their designated home campus. On April 4, parents will complete registration at their scheduled time.

SISD is also implementing a free districtwide half-day program this coming school year for 3-year-olds who qualify based on economic, language, homeless or (active) military requirements as established by the state. Parents can register their children for this program at Pre-K registration on April 4 and must begin the process with the online form.

The following documents will be required during Pre-K registration: student birth certificate, immunization record, social security card (optional), a current utility bill, and an identification for the parent or legal guardian registering the child. Registration will take place April 4 at the elementary home campuses as indicated below:

Benito Martínez Elementary

2640 Robert Wynn St., 79936

Bill Sybert School

11530 Edgemere Blvd., 79936

Cactus Trails Elementary 14701 Ralph Seitsinger, 79938

Campestre Elementary

11399 Socorro Rd., 79927

Chester E. Jordan Elementary

13995 Jason Crandall Dr., 79938

Desert Wind School

1100 Colina de Paz, 79928

Dr. Sue A. Shook Elementary

13777 Paseo del Este, 79928

Élfida P. Chávez Elementary

11720 Pebble Hills, 79936

Ernesto Serna School

11471 Alameda Ave., 79927

Escontrias ECC

10400 Alameda Ave., 79927

H.D. Hilley Elementary

693 N. Rio Vista Rd., 79927

Helen Ball Elementary

1950 Firehouse Dr., 79936

Horizon Heights Elementary

13601 Ryderwood Ave., 79928

Hueco Elementary

300 Old HuecoTanks Rd., 79927

James P. Butler Elementary

14251 Ralph Seitsinger, 79938

Jane A. Hambric School

3535 Nolan Richardson, 79936

John Drugan School

12451 Pellicano, 79928

Loma Verde Elementary

12150 Ted Houghton, 79936

Lujan-Chávez Elementary

2200 Sun Country Dr., 79938

Mission Ridge Elementary

150 Nonap Rd., 79928

Myrtle Cooper Elementary

1515 Rebecca Ann Dr., 79936

O’Shea Keleher Elementary

1800 Leroy Bonse Dr., 79936

Paso del Norte Elementary

12300 Tierra Este Rd., 79938

Purple Heart Elementary

14400 GR Campuzano, 79938

Robert R. Rojas Elementary

500 Bauman Rd., 79927

Sgt. Roberto Ituarte Elementary

12860 Tierra Sonora, 79938

Sierra Vista Elementary

1501 Bob Hope Dr., 79936

Vista del Sol Elementary

11851 Vista del Sol Dr., 79936

SGT. Jose F. Carrasco Elementary

14900 Tierra Mirage, 79938For more information, visit www.sisd.net.

