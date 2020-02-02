Team SISD will begin offering free, full-day Pre-K to all four-year-old students in the 2020-2021 school year, regardless of their eligibility.
Parents of children who turn four years old by Sept. 1, 2020 can register them for Pre-Kindergarten in SISD schools from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4 at designated home campuses.
To expedite the process, Pre-K registration will be conducted on an appointment basis and will begin with an online form. Parents or legal guardians are asked to submit basic information via a secure online form on the SISD website, which will be available March 4. They can schedule their Pre-K registration time online or with their designated home campus. On April 4, parents will complete registration at their scheduled time.
SISD is also implementing a free districtwide half-day program this coming school year for 3-year-olds who qualify based on economic, language, homeless or (active) military requirements as established by the state. Parents can register their children for this program at Pre-K registration on April 4 and must begin the process with the online form.
The following documents will be required during Pre-K registration: student birth certificate, immunization record, social security card (optional), a current utility bill, and an identification for the parent or legal guardian registering the child. Registration will take place April 4 at the elementary home campuses as indicated below:
Benito Martínez Elementary
2640 Robert Wynn St., 79936
Bill Sybert School
11530 Edgemere Blvd., 79936
Cactus Trails Elementary 14701 Ralph Seitsinger, 79938
Campestre Elementary
11399 Socorro Rd., 79927
Chester E. Jordan Elementary
13995 Jason Crandall Dr., 79938
Desert Wind School
1100 Colina de Paz, 79928
Dr. Sue A. Shook Elementary
13777 Paseo del Este, 79928
Élfida P. Chávez Elementary
11720 Pebble Hills, 79936
Ernesto Serna School
11471 Alameda Ave., 79927
Escontrias ECC
10400 Alameda Ave., 79927
H.D. Hilley Elementary
693 N. Rio Vista Rd., 79927
Helen Ball Elementary
1950 Firehouse Dr., 79936
Horizon Heights Elementary
13601 Ryderwood Ave., 79928
Hueco Elementary
300 Old HuecoTanks Rd., 79927
James P. Butler Elementary
14251 Ralph Seitsinger, 79938
Jane A. Hambric School
3535 Nolan Richardson, 79936
John Drugan School
12451 Pellicano, 79928
Loma Verde Elementary
12150 Ted Houghton, 79936
Lujan-Chávez Elementary
2200 Sun Country Dr., 79938
Mission Ridge Elementary
150 Nonap Rd., 79928
Myrtle Cooper Elementary
1515 Rebecca Ann Dr., 79936
O’Shea Keleher Elementary
1800 Leroy Bonse Dr., 79936
Paso del Norte Elementary
12300 Tierra Este Rd., 79938
Purple Heart Elementary
14400 GR Campuzano, 79938
Robert R. Rojas Elementary
500 Bauman Rd., 79927
Sgt. Roberto Ituarte Elementary
12860 Tierra Sonora, 79938
Sierra Vista Elementary
1501 Bob Hope Dr., 79936
Vista del Sol Elementary
11851 Vista del Sol Dr., 79936
SGT. Jose F. Carrasco Elementary
14900 Tierra Mirage, 79938For more information, visit www.sisd.net.