Socorro Independent School District fine arts students are gearing up for the University Interscholastic League Region Marching Contest and the SISD Marchfest.
The UIL region contest will be Oct. 12 at the SISD Student Activities Complex. This year, Eastlake and El Dorado High School will have the opportunity to be among Class 5A marching bands to advance to the 2019 UIL Area Contest Oct. 26 at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa.
“SISD has quality directors and talented students at all schools who are working very hard to perfect their skill for these contests,” said Ron Pingor, assistant fine arts director. “Last year, Pebble Hills and Montwood marching bands went to state and we feel very good about El Dorado and Eastlake advancing this year, too.”
The UIL Region contest is one of the most important contests for all marching bands. Each group has eight minutes to perform and impress the crowd and judges with their music and production.
“We are very excited to compete,” said Daniel Vega, Eastlake’s head band director. “The kids have been working very hard since last year to prepare both musically and visually. We are making sure everything is in line, and hope to make a mark in area and hopefully state.”
Other SISD marching band directors also say they feel positive about their bands delivering powerful productions that align cohesively with the music, drill bodywork, and story.
“Be ready to be blown away,” said Alexandro Contreras, head band director at El Dorado High School. “Our students and directors are super energetic and we all have high expectations. Advancing to state is what we dream about, and what we work for.”
Marching bands also are excited about the SISD Marchfest on Oct. 19 at the SAC. The contest, now in its 26th year, will feature close to 30 high school marching bands from El Paso and Las Cruces who will perform in front of professional judges from around the country.
“Marchfest is going to be a big affair this year,” Pingor said. “The contest allows participants to receive some of the greatest comments from excellent drum corp instructors on how to improve their shows.”
The marching bands are judged based on the Bands of America scoring rubric, a national competition standard with a preliminary/finals format. Six bands from the small group (Class B) and eight bands from the large group (Class A) will advance to the evening finals. Awards will follow the final performance.
Marchfest is open to the public and offers great family entertainment. General admission fee is $5; children under the age of three are free. The UIL State Contest is November 4-6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.