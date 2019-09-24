The Socorro Independent School District will have its annual SISD Foundation Excellence in Education Golf Tournament at noon Oct. 4 at the Butterfield Trail Golf Club, 1858 Cottonwoods.
The SISD Foundation golf event raises funds for scholarships, which are awarded to graduating seniors. The foundation started 14 years ago, and, since then has provided more than 300 students with a total of $508,000 in scholarships.
SISD Foundation board president Susan Hill said the tournament is a great community event to benefit students. “It’s a happy event because everybody likes to get a scholarship,” Hill said.
To make a donation to the foundation or for more information, please visit the SISD Foundation Scholarship web page www.sisd.