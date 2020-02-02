The Socorro Independent School District had a dedication ceremony to honor the namesake of the district’s 48th school in December at Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco Elementary School.
The event honored Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco, the district’s first peace officer who served nearly 30 years in the district’s police department. He was SISD’s first and only sergeant for many years.
Carrasco’s family, including his wife, daughter and two sons, attended the ceremony, along with superintendent José Espinoza, Ed.D., SISD board trustees, law enforcement officers, and various other special guests from the community.
“My father was very dedicated to what he did, and he was very committed to the students, as well as the staff,” said Erika Carrasco, daughter of Sgt. Carrasco. “I believe that’s what got him this great merit.”
Carrasco Elementary students performed a cheer routine to display their school spirit and pride, and a video was shown as a tribute to Sgt. Carrasco’s service and love of Team SSD. School principal Jesse Sepulveda and Carrasco students presented his family with a special plaque.
Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco started his career on Sept. 15, 1986 as a security guard in SISD. At the time, the district had 12 schools and nearly 10,000 students.
He was fundamental in the development of the SISD police department, which was formally established in 2001 and was the district’s first officially sworn Texas peace officer and carried badge #001.
“The department today is a reflection of who he was,” said Jose Castorena, SISD chief of police. “Socorro ISD police is about bridging the gap with the community and providing services that are not traditional when it comes to law enforcement.”
Sgt. Carrasco was highly involved with the community and was well known throughout the City of Socorro for encouraging students to stay in school and away from drugs. He played an active role in gang prevention by volunteering to wipe out graffiti in the community, which resulted in reduced gang activity in schools and increased school attendance.