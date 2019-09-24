The Socorro Independent School District is making great progress in its Bond 2017 projects to improve facilities and address its growth.
“We are happy to report that the first Bond 2017 project was completed on time and within budget,” said Tom Eyeington, the district’s chief of operations. “The construction of 21 other projects are underway as a result of our steadfast commitment to “Promises Made, Promises Kept.”
The first finalized project was Cactus Trails Elementary. The $28.4 million school opened at the start of the 2019-20 school year and serves more than 900 students from the Pebble Hills area.
Construction also has begun at Socorro High School. The first phase of the reconstruction project includes installation of temporary walls around areas of the school that will be demolished, and fencing around the softball fields, tennis courts and vocational buildings.
“We are extremely excited that the renovations of our new home have begun,” said Josh Tovar, the school principal. “Our Team SISD students, teachers and community members who value the area, our tradition, and our history deserve this project. We look forward to seeing the renderings come to life.”
School improvements at Americas, El Dorado and Montwood high schools also are moving forward on schedule. The district is also close to finalizing the designs of the 16 elementary auxiliary gyms. Other projects that are in planning stages are the construction of the new elementary/middle combination school and the new Student Activities Complex.