Michelle Sandoval, an eighth-grade math teacher at Parkland Middle School in Ysleta ISD, is among the top six finalists – three for the elementary level and three for the secondary level – vying for the title of 2019-2020 Texas Teacher of the Year. Sandoval, who began her 12th year in education when the YISD school year began Monday, won Secondary Teacher of the Year honors at the campus, district, and regional levels before being named a state finalist. State winners will be announced in late October. Over the years, five Ysleta ISD teachers have gone on to win Texas Teacher of the Year – more than any other district in the state!