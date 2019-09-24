Prior to the start of the school year on Aug. 26, YISD distributed nearly 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in need at every campus. This year, more than 1,500 of these backpacks and supplies were given to YISD by the community of Buffalo, N.Y., in memory of Ezra Chacon, a Riverside High School graduate and Buffalo Bills super fan known as “Pancho Billa.” When Ezra passed away in May, the Buffalo community raised over $100,000 to provide the backpacks to Ezra’s hometown school district. Ezra’s family was on hand in the Riverside area to give away the “Pancho Packs” to honor his final wishes to help students with back-to-school needs.