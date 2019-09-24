A film based on the Socorro High School baseball team’s 2009 state championship “21 Outs” premiered Aug. 9 at the Socorro High School theater.
The El Paso and Socorro community had been long anticipating a film being made based on the state championship. Producer Jess J. Araujo, Coach Chris Forbes and former Socorro High School baseball players were at the premiere of the movie.
“I’m happy that it’s finally been released. A lot of people were excited for this. It’s been years. People kept asking me when it was going to happen, it’s finally happened,” said Forbes, former Socorro High School baseball coach of the championship team.
“21 Outs” captures their story of perseverance and heart and how Coach Forbes inspired the players to an emotional victory for the school and community.
Coach Forbes said the championship left a legacy for the Socorro and El Paso communities. Their victory and the film show that winning is possible with hard work and commitment.