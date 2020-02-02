Online registration will open on April 13 for all returning students in the Socorro Independent School District.
Parents are encouraged to compete online registration by May. Parents can register their children using the online registration process in Student360. Parents are provided with a username and create their own password to complete registration online. All schools have personnel that can assist parents in the registration process.
SISD offers open enrollment. Parents of students who reside outside SISD boundaries must complete an online inter-district transfer form. For open enrollment, all principals review academics, attendance, discipline, and then the district considers space availability.
The following documents are required for registration: student birth certificate, immunization record, social security card (optional), a current utility bill, and an identification for the parent of legal guardian registering the child.
For more information, contact your neighborhood school. To register online, visit www.sisd.net.