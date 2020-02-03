A new ropes course at the El Paso Zoo’s latest exhibit allows you to climb three stories and get a hawk’s eye view of Mexican grey wolves, mountain lions, jaguars and more cool animals.
The Copper Canyon Challenge ropes course is part of the Chihuahuan Desert Exhibit, which replicates and brings to life the region’s habitat. The course includes a children’s area and a separate ropes course with more than 30 tracks to get you across the exhibit.
Another feature in the exhibit simulates a flash flood that in the summer will splash passers-by. The water won’t splash as far or hard during the colder weather months.
Information: 915-212-0966; elpasozoo.org.