It’s 2020. That snuck up on me.
Last time I looked, it was 1999 and the world was preparing for some kind of end-of-the-world event as clocks and calendars turned to the year 2000.
Fast-forward 20 years – yikes, two decades! – and now my boys are grown, in college and the workforce, practically leaving me an empty nester.
I no longer worry about whether they have lunch money left in their accounts; or whether they’ll be the last, lonely kids to be picked up from the afterschool program.
I no longer mad-dash out of work during lunch to catch them in a school play; or try to beat rush hour to make it to parent-teacher conferences.
I no longer sit in my car at movie theater parking lots at midnight waiting for them to get off work; or at the school lot after a football game in which they played all of two minutes.
And no more last-minute science projects, most of which required a mad-dash to the store for that elusive (and expensive) poster board the night before it was due.
I miss it all dearly.
Many of you flipping through these pages of Kids Inc. are doing so because you’re still in the mad-dash phase of parenting (and just remembered you didn’t give your kid lunch money or have a poster board to buy).
Maybe you are sitting in your car waiting for your kiddos – or sitting in the gym among a sea of parents waiting to capture that one Instagram-able moment in the school program that’s already 20 minutes late to start.
Take it from this (almost) empty-nester: Enjoy and embrace every moment, however maddening, frustrating and tiring.
Time goes by faster than you might imagine, and before you know it, the new year rings in a new decade.