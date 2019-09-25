There are countless milestones in our lives as parents – big and small, happy and sad – that it’s nearly impossible to recount them all.
Most are firsts – first word, first step, first day of school, first love, first job, first heartbreak.
But how do you top first trip into space?
Juan and Carmen Olivas are the parents of Danny Olivas, the NASA astronaut who grew up in El Paso and participated in two space shuttle missions – Atlantis in 2007 and Discovery in 2009.
I can only imagine that tops the list of numerous firsts Danny has had in his life.
With 2019 marking the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 mission, we took a look back at Danny’s journey to space in this issue of El Paso Kid’s Inc.
Also in this issue, you’ll learn about the milestone – and new name – for El Paso’s college bowl under a new sponsor: The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. You’ll learn about Tony’s history and his plans for the community.
Our lovable zombie Harley Farley goes back to school and makes a new friend – for the first time, one of his kind.
We invite you to flip through the pages of Kids Inc. for all that and more – how to get a library card and what it can get you, how you can form or join a PTA, coloring contests, word-search puzzles and lots of parenting and teaching tips that can help you continue marking off firsts with your children.
Cindy Ramirez is the editor of El Paso Kid’s Inc. and the features and digital editor at El Paso Inc. She may be reached at features@elpasoinc.com or 915-534-4422, ext. 140.