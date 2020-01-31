Wow! What a school year it has been! I am proud of everyone in the Socorro Independent School District for your tenacity to continuously work toward our goal of 100 percent academic excellence.
We are doing an outstanding job and I credit everyone from our students and teachers to our principals and board trustees for making us one of the best school districts in the state.
All eyes are on SISD as we have established ourselves as the largest district in Texas to earn both of the state’s top honors – an “A” grade and a postsecondary readiness distinction from the Texas Education Agency.
The postsecondary readiness distinction specifically is awarded to districts based on college readiness criteria set forth by TEA in the accountability system including graduation rates, ACT/SAT participation, career and technical education graduates, and meeting the college readiness level on STAAR.
Clearly, our Operation College Bound efforts are ensuring we have the most prepared graduates around.
But we are not stopping now. We still have much work to complete and with our dual credit course opportunities, early college high school programs, advanced academic academies and WIN-inning spirit, we will ensure more students rise to the top of the charts.
As we move ahead this spring, I want to encourage all our students, teachers, administration, support staff, parents and volunteers to continue Achieving Success as a Team.
Team SISD excels in the classroom; in our unique district competitions; in local, regional and state contests and events; in sports and fine arts; in community service and partnerships; I could go on and on about all of the great things that our team achieves.
I applaud our extraordinary successes and thank everyone in Team SISD because I know it does not happen overnight, nor does it happen without hard work, perseverance and commitment.
Team SISD knows what it means to ensure every student succeeds. As always, I thank all SISD stakeholders for assisting us to treat and educate all students as if they are our own children!