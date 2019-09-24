Meet your new campus principals

Norma Sierra, former principal at LeBarron Park Elementary School, filled the vacant principal position at Mesa Vista Elementary School. Sierra has spent 29 years at YISD. She holds a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree, both from the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).
Maritza Balderrama, former principal at North Star Elementary School, is the new principal at LeBarron Park Elementary School. An educator for 25 years at YISD, Balderrama holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from UTEP and a master’s degree from New Mexico State University.
Juan Guzman, former principal at Tierra Del Sol Elementary School, filled the vacant principal position at Scotsdale Elementary School. Guzman, whose career in education spans 19 years at YISD, holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and a master’s degree, both from UTEP.
Michelle Romero, a former elementary school principal in Socorro, is the new principal at Tierra Del Sol Elementary School. Romero is a 24-year veteran in education and began her career at YISD as a teacher at Loma Terrace Elementary School. She holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and a master’s degree in English, both from UTEP.
Irene Youngs, former Lancaster Elementary School assistant principal, is the new principal at Pebble Hills Elementary School. Youngs, who has worked in education for 26 years, holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies and a master’s degree in educational administration, both from UTEP.
Amy Bejarano-Alarcon, former assistant principal at Ysleta High School, is the new principal at Del Valle Middle School. An educator for 13 years at YISD, Alarcon holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from UTEP, and a master’s degree in education from Sul Ross State University.
Javier Salgado, former principal at Parkland Middle School, is the new principal at Desert View Middle School. Salgado, a 23-year veteran educator at YISD, holds a bachelor’s degree, and a master’s degree in history, both from UTEP.
Dr. Angela Reyna, former Ysleta Middle School assistant principal, is the new principal of Parkland Middle School. An educator for 16 years at YISD, Dr. Reyna holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies, and a master’s degree and doctorate degree in educational administration, all from UTEP.
Jacob Valtierra, former Eastwood High School assistant principal, is the new principal at Riverside Middle School. Valtierra, whose career spans 12 years at YISD, holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Stanford University and a master’s degree in business administration from UTEP.
In June, the Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) announced the appointment of new principals at 10 elementary and middle school campuses, which all became effective July 1. The new campus principals are as follows: