When it comes to financial resolutions, a new survey suggests that creating a plan to pay for college should be top of mind for more families.
Only 54% of parents are comfortable with their plan to pay for their child’s college education, according to a College Ave Students Loan survey conducted by Barnes & Noble College Insights.
Consider the following financial strategies:
• Apply for reputable scholarships and grants early and often.
• Submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, even if your family has a high income. Doing so is the only way to access the big pool of financial aid available from the U.S. Department of Education, which awards over $120 billion annually in scholarships, grants, work-study programs and loans.
• Ask family members to gift or contribute toward the cost of education.
• Fine-tune the college application process to save money. For example, zero in on state schools for in-state tuition, or schools where your child’s grades and SAT scores are above average to boost the likelihood of receiving merit aid.
• Financial aid letters arrive in the spring. Review this, and if your expected family contribution is more than you can afford, reach out to the financial aid office to discuss.
• If needed, borrow federal loans in the student’s name first. They carry special benefits, such as public service forgiveness and income-driven repayment options.
• When federal loans in the student's name don't cover you fully, consider a private student loan or parent loan with a good interest rate. You may also need to find a cosigner with strong credit.
