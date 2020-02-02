Dogs are important and adored members of their families, however, millions go missing every year.
The reasons are varied and probably not all that surprising. A curious dog might jump over a fence or dig a hole under one. A pup might sneak out a door or gate inadvertently left open. Worn or broken leashes or collars could also allow a dog to escape your control.
Regardless of how a dog is lost, what matters most is getting your pup back home. Here are three important steps to take before and after a dog goes missing:
1. Help protect your pup before it gets lost. Leverage innovative technology designed to reunite dogs with the people who love them, like the recently launched Wag! Tag, from the dog walking and sitting app Wag!
Pet parents can use their smartphones to scan the code found on the tag to create a profile for their dog with important information, such as emergency and veterinary contacts, vaccination history and food and medicine allergies.
If your dog ever goes missing, the person who finds your pup can scan the Wag! Tag with their smartphone to access the dog’s profile and contact you. The additional information on the profile can help that person contact someone else if you’re not available.
For more information, visit tag.wagwalking.com/shelter.
2. Use social media to get out the word. Post to your own feed, asking friends and neighbors to share your post. Reach a wider audience by sharing your post on the pages of local community groups.
3. Of course, don’t neglect the traditional tactic of pounding the pavement, asking your neighbors if they’ve seen your pup, as well as posting fliers in highly-trafficked areas in your community. Be sure to include a recent high-resolution picture of your pet.