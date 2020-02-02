The Socorro Independent School District and the Libertas Academy at Americas High School have partnered with the local U.S. Census Bureau branch, the Denver region of the Dallas Regional Census Center, to help inform the public about the importance of being counted in the 2020 U.S. Census.
The Libertas Academy has created a Complete Count Committee at Americas to lead efforts to promote participation in the census in the 79928 and 79936 zip codes area of El Paso, which are considered hard-to-count areas by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Libertas Academy Complete Count Committee is currently planning workshops for the community regarding the 2020 Census. The workshops will take place at Americas High School on several days leading up to Census Day, which is April 1, 2020. By that date every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census.
“Taking part in Census 2020 is extremely important because it ensures that we get our fair share of federal funds that impact our schools and larger community,” said Libertas Academy coordinator Eduardo Hinojos. “Our Libertas Academy Complete Count committee is dedicated to helping the census bureau ensure everyone is counted. I am proud that our students are involved in this year’s census. They are not only learning about our civic duty to participate but they are also teaching the community about it, as well.”
The Libertas Academy Complete Count Committee has received training, information and support from the local census bureau branch. The committee will help dispel the myths and misconceptions that may keep people from participating. They will explain to the community that it is safe and everyone’s constitutional right to be counted in the 2020 Census and provide information about how to fill out the census form.
To see a schedule of Libertas Academy Complete Count Committee workshops/events, visit https://www.sisd.net/Page/41921. To learn more about the U.S. Census Bureau online, visit www.2020census.gov.