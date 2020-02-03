Hundreds of students and staff from Capistrano and Presa elementary received the surprise of a lifetime on Dec. 13 at Del Valle Middle School, where they gathered for a special holiday program featuring a surprise appearance by pop superstar Khalid!
The gymnasium erupted in screams and applause as Khalid appeared from behind black curtains, which were drawn back to reveal a festive stage covered with brightly wrapped Christmas gifts for every student at both Capistrano and Presa elementary schools.
As holiday music and Khalid songs filled the gymnasium, Khalid personally hand-delivered a Christmas gift to each student as part of his 2019 Christmas with Khalid event, which was organized by the nonprofit Great Khalid Foundation, in conjunction with Townsquare Media, to provide gifts for students in need across the city of El Paso.
Capistrano and Presa elementary schools were among dozens of El Paso-area schools that applied for the Christmas with Khalid program, which was also made possible through the support of Walmart, Comfort Zone Heating and Cooling, TFCU, and Southwest University along with Edge of Texas, Hawks Audio Works, VIVA Auto Group, and Top Golf.
Since 2017, Khalid has personally distributed Christmas gifts to thousands of children in elementary schools across the city. The Great Khalid Foundation is Khalid’s namesake organization, which was founded to give back to El Paso families and is under the leadership of Khalid’s mother, Linda Wolfe. It is a labor of love for both Khalid and his mother.